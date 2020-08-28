Fire officials: Lingering dry heat poses fire danger along I-35

With rainfall only a rumor in August, Waco and much of McLennan County remain a tinderbox. A match, lightning strike or overheated car engine could ignite a blaze that sets local fire departments to scrambling. And don't expect the risk to disappear in the next few days, state wildfire experts said.

"Most of Texas will continue to see hot and dry conditions," despite isolated moisture created by Hurricane Laura, said Luke Kanclerz, who released a report this week from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Conditions will get worse before they get better, said meteorologist Allison Prater, speaking from the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. She said high temperatures in the Waco area Saturday will hover around 103 to 104 degrees, and a heat advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

The heat index could push 110 or 111, Prater said.

"A ridge of high pressure is sitting over the region, which is causing the heat," said Prater. "Chance of rain? Nothing until Monday evening or Tuesday morning. Throughout the weekend, it looks pretty dry. Early next week there is the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Tuesday going into Wednesday, you might see scattered storms, as a cool front moves into North Texas."