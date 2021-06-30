Fireworks supplies fizzling out as July Fourth approaches

She said the fireworks industry enjoyed a banner year in 2020, not despite the pandemic but because of it. There were no baseball games, concerts, community events or pool parties to attend in person, Nickels said.

"So people put the July Fourth celebration in their own hands," she said. "Most people who shot fireworks last year enjoyed the experience and will shoot fireworks this year and shoot them going forward. That increases demand."

Brandy Thompson, who operates the American Fireworks stand on West Highway 84 near McGregor, said there have been issues getting fireworks into the United States from exporting counties such as China.

But once they get to stands such as hers, business has boomed, she said.

"We're doing really well compared to last year," Thompson said.

She said she has seen a run on "bigger stuff, artillery- and mortar-shell-type stuff. There was a Vietnam vet just in here, and he said he was ready to enjoy some freedom. He bought the biggest thing you can buy without a pyrotechnic license."

Thompson said scarcity has not necessarily translated to fewer bargains.

"Out of a thousand items, maybe five have gone up in price," she said.