First case of monkeypox confirmed in McLennan County

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in McLennan County. A press release Wednesday stated that an adult female McLennan County resident with no known travel or exposure to other cases returned the positive test result.

The release says the Health District is conducting a contact investigation to find anyone who may have been exposed.

Monkeypox has been spreading in Texas since the first confirmed case was reported in Dallas County on June 7. Numbers released Tuesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services put the current number of infections in the state at 110.

According to the release, symptoms of monkeypox include a rash that may look like pimples or blisters on the face, mouth or other body parts, fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills or exhaustion.

The release also says some people may only experience the rash. The release says monkeypox typically lasts about two to four weeks.

Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with the rash, “respiratory secretions” during face-to-face contact or close physical contact and touching items like clothes that were previously in contact with an infected person, according to the release. The release also says pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus.

If you believe you are infected with monkeypox, contact your local health provider to determine testing, and isolate at home away from people or pets you live with, the release says.