First Hispanic judge in McLennan County to retire after 30 years on bench

Judge Fernando Villarreal, justice of the peace of Precinct 5 and the first Hispanic judge in McLennan County, will retire at year's end, after 30 years on the bench.

The legacy he leaves behind will be in the generations of students whose lives he helped turn around by inspiring them in truancy court to graduate, in the dignity he afforded everyone in all of his proceedings and in the doors of opportunity he helped to open.

"Judge Villarreal's legacy will be his impact in our schools: all the kids who have graduated and will graduate and get a good education, and all the parents who come up to us in meetings and say, 'Judge said I need to be here,'" University High School Principal Alonzo McAdoo said at the judge's retirement luncheon Wednesday.

Villarreal inspired many students to stay in school and graduate over his decades as a justice of the peace, said McAdoo, a University graduate who became a teacher in the district in 2008.

Villarreal himself sees his truancy court work as very important, but just part of his larger legacy, he said in an interview earlier this month.

"I believe my legacy is bigger than just truancy court," Villarreal said. "My legacy will be the dignity I afford everyone who comes before me in any proceeding. I conduct all my proceedings to give dignity to everyone in the courtroom, whether it's a death inquest or small claims court, and especially to the defendants in jail magistration and to the parents and students I see in truancy court."

Villarreal told several stories during his interview about people coming up to him and wanting to thank him for how inspired them to stay in school as truant students or how the dignity he showed them as a defendant in the jail inspired them to a better life.

The duties of justice of the peace include conducting death inquests for people who die unattended, signing warrants for law enforcement, presiding over small claims court and truancy court, acting as a jail magistrate to set bail for people who get arrested, as well as other small civil and criminal matters, Villarreal said.

Another part of Villarreal's legacy, though he is too humble to talk about it himself, will be the doors he helped to open and the doors he opened wider for minorities to succeed and achieve, McLennan County Commissioner Pat Chisolm-Miller said.

“His legacy speaks to minorities and women,” Chisolm-Miller said.

Those who have the skills and abilities to do a job, if they come in, carry it out effectively and completely, they will succeed, she said.

“His story is the American dream,” Chisolm-Miller said. “People just want opportunity. That’s what his story shows. A qualified person, regardless of race, religion or sex, who does the work will be successful.”

Chisolm-Miller is the first woman on the McLennan County Commissioners Court and the second Black commissioner in McLennan County since Reconstruction. She was elected in 2018, after her longtime boss, Lester Gibson, stepped down from the seat he had held since 1990.

Family, roots

Villarreal moved to Waco with his family from South Texas in 1973. He graduated from University High School, McLennan Community College and Baylor University before going on to earn a law degree at the University of Houston. He was the first member of his family to graduate from college.

Linda Lewis, a voting rights advocate with NAACP in Waco and McLennan County, said she met Villarreal when he was student at Baylor.

“He was intern for Betty Denton, when she was running for state representative,” Lewis said. “He was so serious and determined to do a good job. He has excelled for years. People of a certain age set the tone and he understood that. He has been the most effective, non-aggressive, good guy.”

Another aspect of Villarreal’s unsung legacy will be his family and his involvement at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Ambassador Lyndon Olson wrote a letter for Villarreal’s retirement luncheon, saying he has known Villarreal since he was 18 and has seen Villarreal’s exceptional commitment to his family and Sacred Heart Church.

Former Rep. Chet Edwards also sent a letter to be read at Villarreal’s retirement luncheon in which he wrote about his children growing up with Villarreal’s daughter, Anna Lisa. Edwards wrote that his two sons met Villarreal’s daughter on the campaign trail when they were all infants.

Fernando and Yvonne Villarreal have been married for 27 years, and their 22-year-old daughter Anna Lisa will graduate from Louisiana State University next year with a mechanical engineering degree. Fernando Villarreal is now a member of the finance council at Sacred Heart Church. He previously was the president of the Parish Council, and held that position for many years, he said.

He and his wife tell a story about their daughter answering the phone when she was 3 years old.

“I was working outside doing yard work, and Anna Lisa came out and said, ‘Daddy, you have a death call,’" the judge said Wednesday.

Yvonne told the same story separately, during a phone conversation, but she added that her husband said they would have to start putting the phone up higher.

Edwards wrote that he saw Fernando Villarreal’s love for his family in the way he made them a priority during campaigns.

Never opposed

Villarreal first ran for office, unopposed as a Democrat, in 1992 for justice of the peace in Precinct 8, former McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty said. The commissioners court created precincts 7 and 8 during the redistricting after the 1990 census, Duty said.

“I ran a full campaign that first year, even though I had no opponent,” Villarreal said. “I walked blocks, introduced myself to people and asked for their votes. I also had signs, advertising and a phone bank making calls.”

In 2014 and 2015, the commissioners court conducted off-cycle realignment of precincts and merged precinct 8 into precinct 5. In his next election after that, still with no opponent, he walked the blocks that had been added to his precinct, Villarreal said.

“I carried my credentials and introduced myself to my new voters, and asked for their vote,” he said.

He said running a full campaign, even when unopposed, is important to show respect to the voters, and it ties into his feelings of humility and dignity.

Villarreal never garnered an opponent, Duty said.

“Thirty years in office and no one ever ran against him,” she said. “That speaks to his performance of his duties.”

The second-longest-serving justice of the peace in the Waco area, Pete Peterson, appointed to Precinct 1 Place 2 in December 2012, said he gives Villarreal accolades for all he has done.

Precinct 1 Place 1 Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley said Villarreal has always been generous with his opinions, whenever she was “in a quandary.” Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Brian Richardson said Villarreal was a mentor.

County Judge Scott Felton said the county has been fortunate to have Villarreal, “who has right ideas about how to do things,” for as long as it has.

“Many talented people go to other counties to find work,” Felton said. “McLennan County is blessed to have someone with the ability, talent and passion Judge Villarreal has for his work as justice of the peace.”

All of McLennan County should recognize and commend Villarreal for the way he performed his duties these past three decades, Chisolm-Miller said.

Villarreal announced last year he would not seek reelection, and Precinct 5 voters in November elected Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez, a Beverly Hills City Council member since 2013 and mayor starting last year, as their new justice of the peace.