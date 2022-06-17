First Methodist Waco may vote on leaving a United Methodist Church split over LGBTQ policy

First Methodist Waco, the city's largest Methodist church, may take a vote this summer on severing its ties to the United Methodist Church, an international Christian denomination long roiled by division over full inclusion of LGBTQ members. The Waco church is positioned to ultimately affiliate with the month-old Global Methodist Church as the denomination prepares for a break-up.

The Rev. Ryan Barnett, First Methodist Waco lead pastor, said the church is in a period of "prayerful discernment" on the question. The church's leadership supports the move with congregation members expected to vote on it by late summer. If members approve disaffiliation, the action will go to the United Methodist Church Central Texas Conference's called Annual Conference in September for consideration and approval.

Representatives from the approximately 270 churches in the Central Texas Conference met earlier this week in Fort Worth for their annual meeting, at which they outlined the steps for churches wanting to leave the United Methodist Church. Barnett said 92 churches have indicated their intent to leave, and he and expects another 40 to 50 churches to begin the process this fall.

The split developing in one of the largest Protestant denominations in the world centers on questions of sexuality and Scriptural interpretation, such as performing same-sex marriages and ordaining LGBTQ people as ministers. The United Methodist Church's Book of Discipline, which guides Methodist practice, does not permit LGBTQ ordination or allow ministers to conduct same-sex marriages, but efforts to amend it on those points have been made over several years.

The newly formed Global Methodist Church's Transitional Book of Doctrines and Discipline, providing governance until a general meeting sometime next year, lists requirements for ordination, including "fidelity in a Christian marriage between one man and one woman, chastity in singleness, social responsibility, and the knowledge and love of God."

Asked if the move away from the United Methodist Church over differences over LGBTQ issues might lead some in Waco to perceive the church was unfriendly to LGBTQ visitors or members, Barnett said the church's practice would counter that perception.

"People inside our congregation know we love them. … They experience the reality that we love people and make space for people," he said.

Barnett, who has been lead pastor of the 4,300-plus member First Methodist Waco for five years, said he sees a fundamental problem in a central United Methodist Church bureaucracy that inhibits the work of local churches, a bureaucracy largely absent in the Global Methodist Church.

"More of the resources stay in the local church," Barnett said.

The Global Methodist Church also gives local churches more leeway with their pastors. Under the United Methodist Church, a conference's presiding bishop appoints pastors of churches in the conference, and pastors' tenure with a church often is limited. Barnett said Global Methodist Church appointments are more open-ended, which he feels would be better for a congregation's long-term health.

While delegates to this week's conference represented both sides in the developing split, they joined together in contributions to support Ukrainian refugees, boosting an initial $25,000 for the cause to $140,000 by conference end. Central Texas Methodists now have donated and pledged $400,000 for Ukrainian refugee relief.

Barnett said the ability of Methodists to come together on a ministry issue despite strong disagreements on church doctrine and operation is telling.

"We wanted to give a witness to show how Christians deal with differences," he said.

The protocol for leaving the conference keeps the United Methodist Church in control of shared ministries and organizations such as the Methodist Children's Home in Waco, which operates under its own board, Barnett said.

A call to District Superintendent the Rev. Beverly Connelly for comment was not returned Friday, and the Central Texas Conference offices were closed until Monday.

