First-time homebuyers struggle in a volatile, pricey Waco market

The Hunters thought they knew what they were getting into when they decided to buy a home in Waco. Two months and upward of 20 house tours later, they have a house under contract.
Jessie and Reeve Hunter lived with their two children, Rosemary and Everette, in a rental house in North Waco for several years while they saved money to buy a house. A combination of high construction costs and limited local supply made their search fraught from the beginning as they pursued a three-bedroom, two-bath house that is “reasonably priced.” Jessie always uses air quotes around that phrase now.
The couple would get a look at a property one time, then quickly find someone else had bought it. None of their options remained on the market more than a week. They soon learned that any reference to a home's “potential” was code for “in serious need of repairs before anyone can live here.”
“You see all these houses going so fast and you're like, oh my gosh, if we don't pick one we're going to get passed over,” Jessie Hunter said.
Still, they felt pressured to find a place before summer ended. Reeve Hunter’s job teaching math at Baylor University would make it difficult to move any other time. Their only other option was to wait for winter break, but their rea estate agent, Austin Hooper, with AG Real Estate, told them there are typically fewer homes on the market during cold months.
“If it's Wednesday, it's close to move-in ready and … say under $300,000, you could almost just bank on the fact that there will be multiple offers, and likely over asking price,” Hooper said.
According to an AG Real Estate report from May, the average listing price increased to $286,257 compared to $246,061 last May, the average sales price increased by 19%, and the number of homes sold during the month increased to 358 from 295 last May. The average price per foot increased to $140, from $113 per foot a year ago.
The Hunters said COVID-19 stimulus money helped encourage them to start looking, but the real motivator was the year spent in the small, one-bathroom house during the ongoing pandemic.
Reeve’s musical instruments and Jessie’s work space for her two side-hustles, thrift-flipping and jewelry-making, occupy the same room, and their kids, Rosemary and Everette, share a bedroom and bunk beds. In the past year, umbrella lights and a tripod joined Jessie’s shipping scale and supply of cardboard boxes when the room became an impromptu video studio so Reeve could record lessons for his students.
“It’s not a tiny house, and I totally realize our privilege in that we have a place to stay, we have a steady paycheck, but also it does just feel like we’re on top of each other,” Jessie Hunter said.
Meanwhile, she had to find ways to help Everette keep up with school work after losing the special needs support for ADHD and autism available during in-person classes.
Friends in the Sanger Heights neighborhood were shocked when the couple told them they could not afford to buy a house there.
“Just knowing how much friends paid for their houses three or four years ago kind of makes you cry,” Jessie Hunter said.
The first few houses they were interested in disappeared in a few days. They wanted an older, well maintained home in the Mountainview area listed for $213,000 so badly they placed an offer for $230,000, much higher than the previous six applicants, but they did not get that one either. They suspect the lucky winner must have been able to pay in cash to beat their offer, but do not know for sure.
“A lot of first-time home buyers just do not have the ability to do that,” Hooper said. “We may be competing with all-cash offers. We're going to have to be pretty far over what that next cash offer is if we want them to consider our offer. Most people do not have $180,000 cash sitting around.”
Hooper said homes under $300,000 are attractive to real estate investors who have the ability to pay in cash, blowing offers from families like the Hunters out of the water. In other cases, people are moving to Waco from more expensive markets with cash in hand, ready to buy a much less expensive house.
The home the Hunters have under contract had been recently renovated by its owners, but some of the homes looked like they had been hastily flipped.
“(Ours) is done really well, whereas some of the other renovations you can tell it’s just kind of surface-level stuff,” Reeve Hunter said. “The floor is like, spongy, and the fancy barn doors don’t close.”
When someone they knew planned to renovate their home and move, another friend of theirs was already in line to move in, with a third friend prepared to move into the home the second friend was moving out of. The Hunters’ backup plan was to jump into the game of musical houses and buy the third friend’s current house once he moved out. Before it came to that, they were able to place a house under contract for $230,000.
Reeve said his anxiety is more at ease now that the home is under contract, but he never expected to pay so much.
At a loss for good options, the Hunters spoke to Mike Stone, executive director of Grassroots Waco, for advice. The Hunters make too much to qualify for financial help through the organization but took advantage of the free consultation and guidance offered. Stone said Grassroots mostly assists Waco residents or people moving to the area from Dallas-Fort Worth for work, and it targets people who fall between 60% and 80% of median income for McLennan County.
Hooper said as expensive as houses are now, he would not recommend waiting. He said he strongly suspects interest rates will be higher next year, and that people will continue moving to the area.
Higher interest rates, raising the overall cost of a mortgage, might dial back some interest from potential buyers, but population growth is strong statewide, and "maybe even especially in Waco," he said.
“Ultimately that's what's driving this surge in pricing, just simple supply and demand," Hooper said. "I don't see that issue being solved anytime soon.”