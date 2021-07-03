First-time homebuyers struggle in a volatile, pricey Waco market

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friends in the Sanger Heights neighborhood were shocked when the couple told them they could not afford to buy a house there.

“Just knowing how much friends paid for their houses three or four years ago kind of makes you cry,” Jessie Hunter said.

The first few houses they were interested in disappeared in a few days. They wanted an older, well maintained home in the Mountainview area listed for $213,000 so badly they placed an offer for $230,000, much higher than the previous six applicants, but they did not get that one either. They suspect the lucky winner must have been able to pay in cash to beat their offer, but do not know for sure.

“A lot of first-time home buyers just do not have the ability to do that,” Hooper said. “We may be competing with all-cash offers. We're going to have to be pretty far over what that next cash offer is if we want them to consider our offer. Most people do not have $180,000 cash sitting around.”

Hooper said homes under $300,000 are attractive to real estate investors who have the ability to pay in cash, blowing offers from families like the Hunters out of the water. In other cases, people are moving to Waco from more expensive markets with cash in hand, ready to buy a much less expensive house.