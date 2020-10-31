First-time voters in Waco discuss hopes, fears about presidential race

He said the vote-counting process could go on longer than recent years unless one candidate manages an obvious lead. He said he is concerned voter fraud could throw the results.

“I’m pretty confident in the election. I think barring voter fraud, I think I know who’s going to win,” Blankenship said.

Bentley Carpenter, who is in his fourth semester in Texas State Technical College’s welding program, said he broke with his Democrat parents when he voted for Trump last week in his hometown, Llano.

“It’s an agree to disagree kind of thing,” Carpenter said.

At 19 years old, he said his primary concerns are economic. He said he lost a lot of money on cattle this past year and is not sure if he will be able to keep paying for classes.

“I’m a farmer, so the whole shutdown really put a hurt on our farm, our business,” Carpenter said. “I can’t afford to take any more losses like that.”

Carpenter said the other TSTC students in his apartment complex tend to hold the same views as him, but he has experienced his own share of outside ridicule as an openly gay Trump supporter who also happens to be a farmer.