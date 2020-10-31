First-time voters in Waco discuss hopes, fears about presidential race

First-time voters have been drawn out by a sense of civic duty, genuine excitement for one of the presidential candidates or just the chance to pick between the lesser of two evils during a complicated election year none of them could have seen coming.
“I was telling my friend just the other day that I wish another candidate would just drop out of the sky because I don’t particularly want to vote for either of them,” said Rebecca Terrill, a 19-year-old Baylor freshman from Macon, Georgia.
Terrill, who has helped organize Black Lives Matter demonstrations on campus and describes herself as politically active, said she is still undecided but is leaning toward Joe Biden after watching the presidential debates.
“I’m an evangelical Christian, but I believe there isn’t really a Christian vote,” she said. “I believe that it’s a fallen world and we’re just trying to do the vote that glorifies God the most. I think we’re doing the best we can with the people who’ve been placed in power.”
Terrill said she sees voting as a civic duty, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic weighs heavily on her in particular. She said her friend group does not shy away from political discussions, but she said Baylor students as a whole tend to be more reserved about the topic. At home, her parents will likely vote for Donald Trump.
Terrill is registered in her hometown and plans to vote by mail. She said she is relatively confident her vote will be counted without issue but understands why people are concerned about voter suppression and election security nationwide.
“I definitely see that as a valid fear,” Terrill said. “Especially with Donald Trump, I feel like he’s going to call for recounts or just say everything hasn’t been done yet, knowing him.”
Denisse Cruz, an 18-year-old McLennan Community College student, said the limited number of polling stations and ballot drop-off locations in Texas, combined with the complications of the pandemic, are a form of voter suppression that undermines rights minorities won decades ago.
“I think it’s funny that a white astronaut can vote from space, but people in Houston only have one drop-off box for the whole county,” Cruz said. “It’s unbelievable.”
In previous years, some of her classmates might have cast a write-in ballot for a joke candidate or otherwise failed to take the election seriously, but that is far from the case this year, Cruz said.
Cruz said the worsening outlook on COVID-19 is a central motivation for voting, though she did not reveal who she planned to vote for.
“I’m just going to pick the candidate who believes in science,” Cruz said. “Those are the people who know we can get to the end.”
She said immigration and racial discrimination are also key issues for her.
“I’m not going to vote for someone who doesn’t think I should be here or doesn’t believe I can make the world better,” Cruz said. “It’s not just me and it’s not just Latinos. It’s people from all over the world.”
Christopher Amezcua, a Baylor junior with plans to attend medical school, said the lead up to the election has been “crazy.” Still, he was excited to vote early.
“It’s definitely not been a normal year so far,” Amezcua said.
He said he voted for Biden because of his stances on climate change and health care. He said he comes from a family of non-voters, and he mostly saves political discussions for his friends.
This year’s election is drawing out voters who sat out in previous years. Andrew Blankenship, 23, who works for Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship's Baylor ministry, said he felt like his preferred presidential candidate was a longshot in 2016 and did not vote. Now, he and his wife are motivated to back Trump.
“I think it’s going to matter this time,” Blankenship said. “I just think this election is very important for the future of America, so I think instead of regretting not doing it, it’s important to do it this time.”
He said the vote-counting process could go on longer than recent years unless one candidate manages an obvious lead. He said he is concerned voter fraud could throw the results.
“I’m pretty confident in the election. I think barring voter fraud, I think I know who’s going to win,” Blankenship said.
Bentley Carpenter, who is in his fourth semester in Texas State Technical College’s welding program, said he broke with his Democrat parents when he voted for Trump last week in his hometown, Llano.
“It’s an agree to disagree kind of thing,” Carpenter said.
At 19 years old, he said his primary concerns are economic. He said he lost a lot of money on cattle this past year and is not sure if he will be able to keep paying for classes.
“I’m a farmer, so the whole shutdown really put a hurt on our farm, our business,” Carpenter said. “I can’t afford to take any more losses like that.”
Carpenter said the other TSTC students in his apartment complex tend to hold the same views as him, but he has experienced his own share of outside ridicule as an openly gay Trump supporter who also happens to be a farmer.
Sierra Wash, another Baylor freshman from Dallas, registered in Waco and plans to vote for Biden. She said the environment is a primary concern, but she is doing her best to pick the candidate who most aligns with her priorities.
“I’m excited,” Wash said. “I feel like this is one step, that I’m actually an adult now that I’m able to vote.”
Wash said she is more likely to discuss politics with her family and track teammates, who make their best effort to keep the discussions respectful.
“Everyone has their own opinions on stuff, everyone is raised differently, so you really can’t argue about it or how they feel,” she said.
Katelyn White, a 19 year-old attending McLennan Community College, said she is not comfortable revealing who she will vote for. She said the complications of COVID-19 put a damper on her excitement about voting for the first time, but she feels confident in the voting process.
“It’s kind of a bummer because you’re not getting to fully experience everything that a normal election year would be,” White said. “I feel like they’re implementing good protocols. They’re protecting us.”
