First Waco Citizens Fire Academy participants get firsthand experience with department's work

A handful of McLennan County residents suited up in firefighting gear last week for an up-close look at fire behavior and how it relates to firefighters' work.

They were in the third week of the Waco Fire Department's first Citizens Fire Academy and will meet one more time. The program, offering classroom sessions and hands-on experience and demonstrations, is an idea Fire Chief Gregory Summers brought with him when he started in Waco in March of last year. He oversaw a similar program when he was chief in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Lt. Eric Riser, who has been with the department for 23 years, said the program has been a blast, and participants will walk away with good information on the fire department and the fire-safety role they can play day to day.

“It is a push for fire safety awareness for citizens who signed up and had a curiosity to learn more about the department,” Riser said. “We mixed a little taste of what we do on our side of fire safety with what we would want the citizens to do on their side of fire safety.”

Riser said the experience has been well received by both the firefighters and the community members who embraced the program.