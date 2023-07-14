Turner Brothers Development will host a town hall Tuesday to hear residents' ideas for Hispanic street names in the Floyd Casey Stadium redevelopment site.

The design for the 77-acre tract has been finalized, with 259 single-family lots, three commercial strips and three multifamily sites, said Jonathan Garza, Turner Brothers director of development. He said Tuesday’s meeting could include a short summary of the project, but the majority of the time will be spent focused on street names.

Garza said the developers have been working closely with District 2 city council representatives — former Council Member Hector Sabido and Council Member Alice Rodriguez — and the University Neighborhood Association for a few years. He said the developers often try to work with communities where they are developing, but he gives kudos to Rodriguez for spearheading the effort and engaging the community in a meaningful way.

“This is big for South Waco,” Garza said. “I understand this is something the community has wanted. Somebody like Alice really understands the importance.”

He said 259 homes is a lot of new houses in the South Waco area and the relatively new University Neighborhood Association, and community input and representation has been important throughout the process. District 2 and South Waco are home to a large Hispanic population and rich with heritage, and Garza said developers wanted to think of the bigger picture, outside the Floyd Casey neighborhood, when building the community.

There may also be public discussion Tuesday of naming for the regional park that will take in the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex across Clay avenue from the development.

Garza said developers are looking for Hispanic names and are not opposed to having a theme. The streets could take inspiration from pieces of Hispanic culture, or attendees could suggest names from local or global history, he said.

Turner Brothers will not have the final say in the naming. Garza said street naming is a long process that involves submission of ideas to the city’s addressing coordinator who will approve the street names.

The names must not sound too much like another word or street name for 911 and emergency purposes. Street names also must not repeat, Garza said.

Waco will spend about $25 million from various sources in support of the development on the city-owned Floyd Casey property. The total cost of the project has been estimated at about $100 million.

Anyone interested in submitting ideas can contact Daniela Rodriguez at Daniela@tbretexas.com. If someone does not want to speak up at the meeting there will be papers to write ideas on, and Rodriguez is fluent in Spanish and will be able to translate, Garza said.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave.