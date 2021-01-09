Flu calls in sick amid Waco area's preventive measures

“There’s just not as much flu,” said Dr. Ben Wilson, a doctor at the Waco Family Health Center. “Yes, we’re testing less, but we’re not testing that much less.”

Wilson said he suspects the preventive measures taken against COVID-19 are part of the reason why. According to the CDC, the flu spreads mostly through droplets that would be blocked by masks and are less likely to transmit the virus if people remain apart.

However, if that were the only factor, it likely would mean enough people are following COVID-19 guidelines to also bring down the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily, Verner said. But with 146 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Waco, 1,346 active cases among McLennan County residents and 308 dead from COVID-19 as of Saturday in McLennan County, that does not seem to be the case.

According to the CDC, 170 people received a flu vaccine last season, about a million more than the season before and continuing a steady increase since 2016.

“It’s just working,” said Emily Smith, a global health epidemiologist and assistant professor of epidemiology at Baylor University. “It’s what public health people have been saying for years during flu season, and we’re seeing it work this year.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}