Food service in Waco proves challenging amid icy conditions

Calaway said volunteers also traveled to near McGregor on Wednesday to fetch a delivery of Mill-King milk short-circuited by a stalled vehicle. He said Mill-King made a delivery later in the day after putting its vehicle back in service.

Calls to the Meals on Wheels office Wednesday went unanswered. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce put out a call to its members, asking for donations of meals to employees at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center spending the night at the health care complex. Health center spokesperson Megan Snipes said later in an interview the community response was heartening, with Chick-fil-A, Subway and even the Texas A&M Forest Service office in McGregor delivering goodies. Texas A&M arrived with 288 pre-packaged meals.

Thompson, at H-E-B, asked customers to shop with patience. She said the selection of merchandise is lacking, as is the number of employees typically roaming H-E-B stores in Greater Waco. She said registers typically open may be unoccupied because of staff shortages, but asked that customers “shop with grace.”

The cold and poor driving conditions caused the Central Texas Food Bank to cancel a second week of food distributions after scratching last week’s distribution in Waco.