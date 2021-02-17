Food service proves challenging amid icy conditions in Waco

Wednesday's performance also was impressive, Vences said.

"A lot of people took advantage of Tender Tuesday," Vences said, mentioning a weekly promotion. "We fed a lot of people, a lot of families. We heard a lot of 'Thank-you's' in the drive-thru lane. Some other restaurants and some of our other locations were closed. We were able to keep pace with demand because Bush's locations that couldn't open brought over product."

Caritas of Waco, whose food pantry feeds an estimated 1,500 people monthly, has been closed since Friday, co-director Ann Owen said. Deliveries to the pantry have stalled because of inclement weather, and employees are not able to make their way to the complex downtown, Owen said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said hopefully the situation soon will be resolved, stating in an email message that "not being able to open our facility has been extremely difficult for both co-executive directors. It keeps us awake at night and tugs at our hearts. We care deeply about serving those in need."