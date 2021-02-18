Food supplies shrinking, pantries seeing demand

Citrano said the improvement is laudable, but increasing occupancy to 75% will have no impact on his operations, or those of many other restaurants. He said social distancing remains key to keeping their doors open, and arranging tables for 75% occupancy defeats that purpose.

Felton said McLennan County's dropping COVID-19 count also means he is authorized to allow bars to reopen. He said he is taking steps to exercise that authority.

Felton said he remains especially concerned about tight water inventory and the possibility that purification and distribution systems could be compromised. He said a shortage would impact more than the ability to cook or take showers, and could jeopardize the area's ability to fight or contain structural fires.

"Lives could be put in danger," Felton said.

Food aid

At the Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, 1401 N. 34th St., icy streets had kept some recipients home rather than driving to the food distribution site. Executive Director Bob Gager said traffic to the pantry this week had been down from the usual 500 to 800 cars and trucks showing up during the weekly distributions.