Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets

A cold front poised to blast across the eastern two-thirds of the United States will bring high winds and frigid temperatures to the Waco area in the days before Christmas, prompting the city and local nonprofits to open emergency shelters.

Allison Prater, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said Central Texas should be precipitation-free by the time the cold front sweeps over the state midweek.

Instead, her main concern is bitter cold weather that will be most intense on Friday morning.

The NWS forecast calls for an overnight low Thursday of 12 degrees, followed by a high Friday of 26 degrees, with freezing weather continuing into the Christmas weekend.

“It’s going to be the coldest it’s been in a few years,” Prater said. The coldest December temperature in Waco in the last decade was 17 on Dec. 11, 2012, according to NWS records.

Prater said residents should start preparing now to care for "people, pets, plants and pipes."

In other words, bring pets and plants indoors and winterize homes and exposed water pipes ahead of time. Prater said anyone venturing outside should dress in layers and protect their skin from the cold.

Over the next week, the front will move across most of the central United States and then eastward. Prater said the cold front will continue south across and past Texas, not park over Texas the way a weaker front might.

Prater said Thursday’s temperature will start out in the 40s with cloud cover through the morning until the cold front arrives and drives the temperature into the 30s.

“[Tuesday] is going to be the time to get your houses winterized and get those last gifts,” she said.

She said the temperature will likely fall into the 20s by early Thursday evening, then fall into the teens overnight with a wind chill that could drop below zero. Friday is forecast to be sunny and cold, with a high near 26 and winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Winds are forecast to die down Saturday, when the afternoon high is expected to be 34.

The Salvation Army in downtown Waco plans to keep its shelter at 300 Webster Ave. open around the clock whenever temperatures dip below 40 degrees.

Dinah Mills, public relations director for The Salvation Army Waco, said the shelter can house about 25 people in an emergency.

“The hours depend on what the situation is with the weather,” she said. “The women would not stay overnight there, but they can come in during the day when it’s cold.”

Sally’s House, the nearby Salvation Army shelter for women and children, will open at 3 p.m. and operate under the same emergency conditions. She said the women’s shelter is already near capacity.

She said The Salvation Army receives donations of blankets, socks, hats and winter clothes almost daily and will continue accepting donations through Christmas.

The city of Waco will open a warming center at Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave., from 3 p.m. Thursday to noon Saturday. The center will be stocked with at least 30 cots and a limited supply of blankets and rations, said Ryan Dirker, Waco-McLennan County assistant emergency coordinator.

Anyone who comes to the shelter should bring their own food, bedding and other supplies, Dirker said.

“Be able to sustain yourself for a few days,” Dirker said.

Dirker said during the 2021 February winter storm, the city’s four emergency shelters never housed more than 20 people at any given time, and he’d be surprised if more than 30 came to Sul Ross. However, if any power outages occur more people could come for shelter.

“We learned our lesson last time,” he said. “While we don’t anticipate any power loss, it’s always good policy to be prepared.”

The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming weather.

Owner Carlos McCutcheon said his customers have been stocking up on firewood for the last month and a half, but demand has been especially high over the last several days.

“We probably sell about six to eight cords a day,” he said. “This week, it’s probably going to be about 40 or 50 cords if we can get it in here.”

He said his store will remain open through the weekend.

“We’re not going to do any deliveries because I can’t, there would be so much going on,” he said. “But if they come here, they can get it.”