Forest service: Wildfire near Marlin 95% contained

Working into the night Tuesday, a team of firefighters from at least 14 agencies brought the Bulldog Fire, southeast of Marlin, to 95% containment.

"Two total outbuildings were destroyed," said Emery Johnson, a spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service in a Wednesday email. The Bulldog Fire consumed 92 acres in Falls County within a triangle bounded by State Highway 6 and County Roads 220 and 236.

Firefighting teams saved the 10-15 evacuated homes the fire had threatened and no homes were damaged or destroyed, Johnson said. No injuries had been reported among residents or firefighters, she said.

The unified firefighting command under the forest service and Marlin Volunteer Fire Department expects the fire to be "wrapped up by this afternoon," Johnson said.

A Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike team of engines from six departments around the state, supported by a water tender from the Marlin VFD, worked Wednesday to complete containment and mop up any sources of heat around the perimeter, Johnson said.

On Tuesday, three forest service fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter with a water bucket supported bulldozer crews and other firefighters on the ground as they worked to contain the fire and prevent it from damaging homes, Johnson had said previously.

A tree brushing up against a power line sparked the fire Tuesday, which ignited brush and burned one outbuilding, she said earlier. From there, the fire mostly consumed heavy timber.