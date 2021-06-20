Former Army neurosurgeon now practicing at Ascension Providence in Waco

Like many good Catholic boys growing up in the Midwest, Dr. Richard Teff wanted to attend Creighton University, the Jesuit school in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
But Teff, who was raised on a small farm in Glenwood, Iowa, determined the only way he could pay for the private college was to join the Army.
"The Army said, 'What do you want to do for a living?' and I said, 'I want to be like Hawkeye,'" Teff said, referring to Alan Alda's character, Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, the gifted but irreverent Army surgeon from the long-running television series "M.A.S.H." "They said, 'If you get into medical school, we will pay for it.'"
So the 18-year-old Teff joined the Army, beginning a distinguished 22-year military career that included two tours of duty in Iraq as a neurosurgeon during two of the most critical junctures of the war and certainly fulfilled his desire to be like Hawkeye, if not better.
Teff, 53, left the Army in 2008 as a lieutenant colonel after developing two groundbreaking programs in the field of neurology and neurosurgery that were adopted by the U.S. Army and British military.
Now Teff, who joined the staff at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco in May, brings his innovative, less invasive surgical skills to Central Texas and said he hopes to help usher in the "golden age of neurosurgery" in Waco.
"We’re proud to welcome Dr. Richard Teff to Ascension Medical Group Providence Neurosurgical Clinic," Ascension Providence President Philip Patterson said in a statement. "Dr. Teff joins our highly experienced neurosurgeons and neurological interventional radiologists in Ascension Providence's neurosurgery program, and brings 20 years of dynamic experience to serve patients in Waco and beyond.
"Dr. Teff's unique experience serving in Iraq, providing neurosurgical care to those who were wounded, and gaining military honors, offers our patients a uniquely specialized surgeon, positioned to offer complex, life-saving care," Patterson said.
After earning a bachelor of science degree from Creighton, Teff was commissioned a second lieutenant. He was promoted to captain after he finished medical school, also at Creighton, and became a major after six years of training as a neurosurgeon at the University of Missouri. He went into active duty with the Army in 2000 and was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, where he worked at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.
At Fort Bliss, Teff mainly treated soldiers and their families who had back ailments, including ruptured or herniated discs and spinal fractures. That changed in January 2003.
"My chief of surgery sat me down and said, 'We are sending you to Iraq. You need to know this.' So when he came in there, he had a look on his face like this was a death sentence," Teff said. "But for me, this was the most exciting time of my life because this is what I trained for my whole life."
Teff was deployed twice to Iraq. He was sent over during the busiest and most dangerous times of the war — at the beginning in 2003 and during a dramatic surge in 2007, when an additional 100,000 troops were deployed in an effort to end the war that came at a steep price in casualties.
During Teff's first deployment, he was a major and the junior of two neurosurgeons. He and his colleague spent their time either on-call or recovering from being on-call. When he returned to Iraq four years later, he was a lieutenant colonel and the senior neurologist in charge of neurosurgery services for the entire country.
"In 2007, we took care of 900 people with penetrating head injuries in 10 months," Teff said. "That is about three times as many cases as most neurosurgeons do in a year. That didn't even count spine and other injuries. In 2003, we were much busier, but we were just learning how to be a deployed war force because we hadn't had a big war like that since Vietnam, really.
"People talk about the fellowships they did in trauma or whatever, and I tell people I did my trauma fellowship in Baghdad. Two years in Baghdad is enough tor prepare anybody for any kind of trauma."
Teff's unit was stationed initially in the Karbala Gap, a flat desert area southwest of Baghdad that made Hawkeye's tent city in Korea look like a tropical resort area. They stayed there for about seven months, until forces cleared what is known as the Green Zone, an area of Baghdad that featured Saddam Hussein's presidential palace, his private hospital and other palaces for his family and the Republican Guard that protected him.
Teff and his team camped out in 120-degree weather with nothing but sand around them. There was no electricity in the dining hall or sleeping tents, with most of the electricity reserved only for the medical facility, Teff said. Besides battling enemy forces and the heat, there were biting sand flies and blinding sand storms to contend with.
Water was rationed. Each soldier or staff member got eight liters of water per day to use for laundry, drinking or bathing.
"There was no such thing as cold water," Teff said. "The only thing you got was what was sitting in the sand. So the water was nice if you wanted to pour it over your head and wash up. But if you wanted to make Kool-Aid out of it, you drank warm grape Kool-Aid, and the food was lousy. It was a miserable way to live.
"As uncomfortable as it sounds to a doctor, there were people living in much worse places than I was. If you talk to the Marines, their housing was whatever they made for the day, and they went out and looked for a fight every day. That was their job. Their house for the night was a hole, and they had even less water and food than we had."
After forces took over the Green Zone, Teff and his team moved into more comfortable surroundings in Baghdad. He lived in an apartment complex adjacent to the Ibn Sina Hospital, where they set up shop and discovered years worth of medical records for Hussein, his family and senior Iraqi military leaders. That was when allied commanders learned Hussein was dying from prostate cancer, Teff said.
"Life was much better there," said Teff, who added that military personnel amused themselves by having their photos taken sitting in Hussein's golden throne in a grand room lined with Scud missiles.
In Teff's second deployment, he experienced what he calls his greatest achievement by developing a highly specialized two-prong program to train other surgeons that set the policy for neurological care in Iraq and beyond. Teff taught the courses while he remained in the Army and later as a higher-paid Army consultant when he left the service in 2008.
"That was a tremendous experience, because my decisions set the policy for neurological care in Iraq," he said. "I think that was the greatest achievement of my life to have created this course."
When Teff started his new career as a contract worker for the Army in 2008, he spent four years at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. That is where he met his wife, Rita, am Army critical care nurse who now is Teff's first assistant in the operating room at Providence. They have been married seven years.
"She assists me at work and I assist her at home," he said. "The operating room is the only place I get to tell her what to do."
Outside of work, Teff has a love for music. He was part of a garage band when he was young, growing up playing the bass guitar and listening to Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden. He has a collection of 50 or 60 bass guitars hanging on his office wall at home.