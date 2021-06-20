Former Army neurosurgeon now practicing at Ascension Providence in Waco

Teff and his team camped out in 120-degree weather with nothing but sand around them. There was no electricity in the dining hall or sleeping tents, with most of the electricity reserved only for the medical facility, Teff said. Besides battling enemy forces and the heat, there were biting sand flies and blinding sand storms to contend with.

Water was rationed. Each soldier or staff member got eight liters of water per day to use for laundry, drinking or bathing.

"There was no such thing as cold water," Teff said. "The only thing you got was what was sitting in the sand. So the water was nice if you wanted to pour it over your head and wash up. But if you wanted to make Kool-Aid out of it, you drank warm grape Kool-Aid, and the food was lousy. It was a miserable way to live.

"As uncomfortable as it sounds to a doctor, there were people living in much worse places than I was. If you talk to the Marines, their housing was whatever they made for the day, and they went out and looked for a fight every day. That was their job. Their house for the night was a hole, and they had even less water and food than we had."