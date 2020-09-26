Former Baylor football player settles damaged apartment dispute, others could face suit

"Regarding the matter of the tenancy, all outstanding issues are resolved to the satisfaction of everyone concerned," Younger said in a statement. "Mr. Roy learned of the dispute through the (Sept. 11 Tribune-Herald) article and had been unaware of any open items with the lessor.

"He effectively had moved out of the property in January 2020 in order to prepare for the NFL draft, and ensured that his rent had been fully paid. However, upon being apprised of the situation through the article, he, with his roommates, promptly addressed the matter and wishes Judge Harris the very best moving forward."

Harris said he has not spoken with Roy or his former roommates, Deonte Williams, who transferred to Florida State University, and T.J. Franklin, a defensive end on this year’s team.

Harris said he spent about $10,000 to clean and repair the two apartments on South 15th Street after the Baylor players moved out in May. He said he found both apartments “trashed out,” with damage to doors, locks, window treatments and more, along with carpets saturated and walls stained with animal waste and a stench the judge said was intolerable.