Former mayor, Waco philanthropist Malcolm Duncan Sr. dies at 91

Malcolm Perry Duncan Sr., a colorful Buick dealer who served as Waco's mayor and school board chair and gave millions to local education and health causes, died Tuesday of natural causes. He was 91.
Duncan's service as Waco mayor in 1984 was part of a 15-year career as an elected official in the city and Waco Independent School District.
He was the son of a former Waco mayor and helped raise another mayor, Malcolm Duncan Jr. The elder Malcolm was known throughout his life as a restless entrepreneur and devoted civic leader who was never afraid to speak his mind.
"This is a big statement, but I think Malcolm probably did more for Waco than anyone ever has," said Cullen Smith, 95, an attorney who served on the council with Duncan in the 1980s. "He was a true leader. … He didn't ever ask for any credit for anything he did. We sure could use some more Malcolms."
Well beyond his years in elected office Duncan pursued his passion for community improvement using the wealth he amassed as former owner of his car and truck dealerships in Waco and Colorado. He and his wife, Mary Ruth Duncan, funded and built the South Waco Library in 2006, but declined to have the building named for them. They also funded nearly $1.5 million in Waco Family Medicine clinic construction.
Family members and friends said his proudest accomplishment was the MAC grant, a scholarship fund he created with the Waco Foundation in 1995 to ensure any McLennan County high school graduate could afford to go to college.
The Duncans have given $4.2 million to the program since 1997 and recruited other donors including the Rapoport Foundation and the Clifton Robinson family to award a total of $11.4 million to 14,000 McLennan County students.
Until the pandemic struck last year, Duncan himself insisted on personally interviewing each McLennan Community College student who was applying for the scholarship for the third and fourth year of college.
"If he was going to ask people to give money, he was going to make sure they got their money's worth," Malcolm Duncan Jr. said. "He came away with a real appreciation for the motivation and dedication of these students and their families."
Malcolm Duncan Sr. was the son of Addison Baker Duncan, who served as mayor of Waco in 1927 and later as mayor of the town of Castle Heights in the 1930s before it was annexed into the city of Waco.
A. Baker Duncan co-owned Waco's Ford dealership before selling it to J.H. "Jack" Kultgen in 1936. Malcolm spent his summers doing mechanical work at Kultgen's dealership, Bird-Kultgen Ford.
Malcolm Sr. married Mary Ruth in 1951 and soon went off to Japan to serve as a U.S. Army lieutenant during the Korean War, put in charge of vehicle fleets. After the war, the couple settled down in Waco, where they raised four children. Malcolm Sr. bought the Buick dealership from Albert Clifton and ran it as Duncan Buick for 44 years before selling it to Karr-Hunter Pontiac-GMC in 2004. He also owned a Buick dealership near Denver and a Freightliner truck dealership in Waco, which he sold to his son Malcolm Jr.
Duncan was elected to the Waco Independent School District board in 1970, when the district was in the middle of a court struggle to fully desegregate its schools, resulting in busing, school closures and district boundary realignments. In the 1990s, convinced the district had lost ground academically as the result of the board's earlier decisions, he returned to the school board with the goal of imposing stricter educational standards and shifting back to neighborhood schools.
In the interim years of the 1980s, Duncan served on the Waco City Council, where he was involved in efforts to bring a dormant downtown Waco back to life.
"The whole thing of trying to get downtown Waco to be vibrant again, that doesn't happen overnight," said David Sibley, who served on the council with Duncan and later became mayor and then state senator. "He was instrumental in that."
Sibley said he learned a lot from watching Duncan.
"He was a great guy, very decisive," he said. "I learned that being plainspoken is always the way to do it. … It's easier to tell everybody where you are than let them guess and misunderstand when they think you're going to be voting one way."
John Hatchel, who was deputy city manager at the time, said Duncan was quick to voice criticism but willing to publicly admit later that he was wrong.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for someone who could do that," Hatchel said.
Businessman and civic leader Bill Clifton found the same when he was on the Waco Family Medicine board, working with Duncan on clinic projects.
"He took obtuse positions to see if you had your facts straight," Clifton said. "A significant amount of the time you won him over with a cogent argument. It was kind of fun. … He wanted to be damned sure you were not only right but had conviction."
Malcolm Duncan Jr. said Wednesday that his father had a lifelong love for working on cars, as well as building houseboats.
"I can't tell you how many motors we overhauled and how many boat motors he had replaced," Duncan said.
Malcolm Duncan Sr. won the respect of the Kultgen family, even though they were competitors in the local automobile market, said Peter Kultgen, grandson of Jack Kultgen, the Ford dealer. Duncan was able to persuade the Kultgens to contribute to the MAC program.
"He was always a nice gentleman, and his people were always very gracious," said Peter Kultgen, who recently retired as head of Bird-Kultgen Ford. "They had a good reputation."
Kultgen said he and Malcolm Duncan Jr. grew up together and would often spend the night at the other's home. Duncan Sr. did not always appreciate the noise the youngsters made, and made his feelings known.
The younger Duncan said his conflicts with his strong-willed father were the reason he left Texas to finish high school.
But Kultgen said the father-son influence is undeniable.
"(Duncan Sr.) passed on all his civic involvement to his son," Kultgen said.
The younger Duncan said his father could never stay on the sidelines when he saw an opportunity, whether in business or civic improvement.
"He wanted to set the rules and play the game to win it," Duncan said.
A graveside service for Malcolm Duncan Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to the MAC program at the Waco Foundation, 1225 N. Valley Mills Drive, Suite 235, Waco, TX 76710.
