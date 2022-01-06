Former McLennan County Judge Stanley Rentz remembered for easygoing empathy; Family donates remains to Alzheimer's research

Former McLennan County Judge Stanley Rentz, remembered for his willingness to help others, had one last altruistic gesture after his death Sunday at age 83. He donated his brain to aid the study of neurodegenerative diseases, including the Alzheimer’s disease that claimed his life.

Rentz was best known locally for serving as a McLennan County judge from 1982 to 1986 and best known nationally for defending Graeme Craddock, one of the survivors of the Branch Davidian siege, in court in 1993 and 1994. Family and friends remember Rentz as a soft-spoken, easygoing man who never declined to help someone who asked.

His daughter, Catherine Rentz, an investigative journalist, compared him to an oak tree, a tall and stable presence in her life. But ever since he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2010, she could tell branches were dying and falling away.

“He was such a beacon of knowledge. He was the guy who helped everybody,” Catherine Rentz said. “And so to see him lose his ability to do that is particularly sad.”