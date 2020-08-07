Former officer pleads guilty to invasive video recording

A former Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics officer and former McGregor police lieutenant pleaded guilty Friday to improperly videotaping a woman in 2015.

Prosecutors recommended that Jose “Joe” Coy, 61, of China Spring, be placed on deferred probation for five years and fined $1,500 in exchange for his guilty plea to a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording.

Coy is not required by statute to register as a sex offender, but he agreed to surrender his law enforcement credentials as part of the plea bargain.

Visiting Judge Bob McGregor, of Hillsboro, delayed sentencing for Coy until he reviews a background report compiled by probation officers. Sentencing is set for Oct. 15.

Coy pleaded guilty to invading the privacy of a woman by recording a video or electronic image of her without her knowledge in October 2015. Records show Coy inappropriately videoed the woman in a setting where she had a "reasonable expectation of privacy."

Coy's attorney, Russ Hunt, called the case "an unfortunate situation," declining additional comment.