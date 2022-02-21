Former student sues Baylor over fall on icy sidewalk

A former Baylor University student who slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm claims in a lawsuit that the university is responsible for his injuries.

Aaron Ali, a junior history major from Grand Prairie, is seeking at least $200,000 in his lawsuit, filed against Baylor in Waco's 414th State District Court.

Baylor spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said the university does not comment on pending litigation.

Ali, who lasted attended Baylor in the fall 2021, is represented by San Antonio attorneys Manuel C. Maltos and Diego J. Levy. Ali claims in the lawsuit that he was walking on a campus sidewalk on his way to the Penland Crossroads cafeteria on Feb. 15, 2021, when he slipped and fell on the icy pavement and hurt his right ankle.

"The university was aware of the dangerous conditions that were created due to the severe weather," the suit alleges. "An alert was sent out via email and classes were canceled. However, Penland Crossroads University Cafeteria remained open, and the path toward same remained available for use. It was not until after Mr. Ali's accident that another alert went out warning the students to use extreme caution when navigating the campus. The injury occurred due to the negligence of the university."