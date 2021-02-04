Former teacher indicted in November shooting death of son

A former teacher who investigators say shot and killed her 17-year-old son in November on what would have been his first day at Riesel High School was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39, on a murder charge in the Nov. 9 shooting death of her son, Garrett Hunt.

Sarah Hunt, a former fifth-grade teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School in Waco, remains jailed under $500,000 bond. Her attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment Thursday.

According to reports filed in the case, Hunt left her minivan running on a Riesel street with a pistol and ammunition inside while she sought help for her son after the shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responding to the incident on East Frederick Road found Garrett Hunt's body with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of the Hyundai minivan, officials have said.

Police found a .40-caliber pistol on the driver's side floor. They also found a .40-caliber magazine and cartridges, some in the car and some on the ground, according to an arrest affidavit.