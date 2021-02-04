Former teacher indicted in November shooting death of son

A former teacher who investigators say shot and killed her 17-year-old son in November on what would have been his first day at Riesel High School was indicted Thursday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39, on a murder charge in the Nov. 9 shooting death of her son, Garrett Hunt.
Sarah Hunt, a former fifth-grade teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School in Waco, remains jailed under $500,000 bond. Her attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment Thursday.
According to reports filed in the case, Hunt left her minivan running on a Riesel street with a pistol and ammunition inside while she sought help for her son after the shooting.
Officers responding to the incident on East Frederick Road found Garrett Hunt's body with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of the Hyundai minivan, officials have said.
Police found a .40-caliber pistol on the driver's side floor. They also found a .40-caliber magazine and cartridges, some in the car and some on the ground, according to an arrest affidavit.
Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office learned through interviews with family members that Sarah Hunt picked up her son from a camper where he had been staying with his father and was going to take him to school.
Chief Deputy David Kilcrease has said that day was supposed to be Garrett Hunt’s first day as a new student at Riesel High School, and the family was in the process of moving to the Riesel area.
Sarah Hunt approached two people near Riesel Square after the shooting, telling them her son needed help and was with her mother in heaven, according to the affidavit. She asked, “What have I done?” and said, “This is not real,” witnesses told investigators.
During questioning, Hunt “would respond by sobbing, saying, ‘I didn’t mean to, I didn’t mean to,’” according to the affidavit.