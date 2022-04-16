Former Tribune-Herald publisher Jim Wilson dies at 68

Veteran newspaper executive Jim Wilson, who served as the publisher of Waco Tribune-Herald from 2012 until his retirement in 2020, died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

Wilson, who lived in Robertson County with his wife, Tess, had more than four decades of experience in newspapers. He served as publisher The Eagle in Bryan-College Station from 2007-2012.

Wilson was The Eagle’s advertising director in the 1980s, and also worked for the San Antonio Express-News and The Dallas Morning News.

Before taking over as publisher for The Eagle in 2007, he worked for Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. and was responsible for the operations of 13 daily and three weekly newspapers, including the Weatherford Democrat.

Wilson was a sixth-generation Texan, born in Houston and raised in Corpus Christi.

He graduated from Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University, with a degree in journalism, but went to work on the business side of newspaper companies.

Wilson enjoyed the outdoors and telling stories about his life full of adventures.

Donnis Baggett, who served as editor of The Eagle under Wilson and later was publisher of the Tribune-Herald, is now executive vice president of the Texas Press Association. Baggett said Wilson was a savvy newspaper publisher.

“He knew the newspaper business inside and out and had friends all over the country. He was also a world-class outdoorsman,” Baggett said. “He did it all — hunting, fishing, scuba diving, you name it — and loved to tell about his adventures in the great outdoors. He will be sorely missed.”

"The entire Trib family was saddened to hear of Jim's passing. For me, he was much more than a boss, he was a friend and mentor," Tribune-Herald President Ron Prince said. "He was one of the smartest people I've ever known and I will miss his wise advice. Jim also had a great way to diffuse stressful situations with his wit. Before he retired a couple of years ago not a day passed without Jim putting a smile on several faces around the office. Since his retirement he would call and text often and have us all laughing. I'm going to miss that, too."

In addition to his wife, Tess, Wilson is survived by three sons.

No public funeral services are planned.