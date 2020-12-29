Former Waco council member Lawrence Johnson dies after bout with COVID-19

Lawrence Johnson, an attorney and civil rights leader who served for a decade on the Waco City Council, has died after battling COVID-19, a family friend said Tuesday.
Johnson, 72, was hospitalized with the virus and placed on a ventilator in mid-December, said attorney and friend Michael R. Roberts. Roberts said he learned the news from Johnson's family early Tuesday.
"His death has simply been a gut punch," Roberts said. He said Johnson was at particular risk because he was African-American and had underlying health conditions.
"He was one of the people in a large group that didn't need to contract this illness," he said. "He did have some underlying conditions that would exacerbate the effects of COVID-19, but we remained prayerful and hopeful."
A Waco native who studied law at George Washington University, Johnson returned to his hometown to serve as one its few black attorneys, Roberts said.
He served from 1990 to 2000 on the Waco City Council, where he represented District 1, including East Waco, Timbercrest, far South Waco and his own neighborhood near McLennan Community College. He also served for at time as president of the Waco NAACP.
As a councilman in the early 1990s, Johnson fought to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a city holiday and to rename Lake Brazos Parkway as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Johnson recalled in a 2014 interview with the Tribune-Herald that it took him several years to get the political support for the name change, and he rejected counteroffers to rename Elm Avenue for the civil rights hero.
“I wanted a street of the stature of Lake Brazos Parkway,” he said. “I would not have accepted Elm. We made a good choice. ... To me it was a major coup during my time. It was very important to me and to the community. It showed that Waco was moving into the 21st century.”
Johnson also made waves in May 1998, when at a council meeting he unexpectedly read a graphic historical narrative of the 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington into the record, then called for an official city denunciation of what was known as the "Waco Horror."
Johnson had grown up in Waco but never heard of the lynching until seeing a photograph of it at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis in 1996. Johnson left the council after losing a bruising election battle with Mae Jackson in 2000, but the council in 2006 passed a resolution condemning the city's complicity in the lynching.
A local effort to erect a historical marker about the Waco Horror in downtown is in its final stages with the Texas Historical Commission, and the marker could see a dedication in May 2021, said Toni Herbert, a former councilwoman involved in the effort.