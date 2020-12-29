Former Waco council member Lawrence Johnson dies after bout with COVID-19

Lawrence Johnson, an attorney and civil rights leader who served for a decade on the Waco City Council, has died after battling COVID-19, a family friend said Tuesday.

Johnson, 72, was hospitalized with the virus and placed on a ventilator in mid-December, said attorney and friend Michael R. Roberts. Roberts said he learned the news from Johnson's family early Tuesday.

"His death has simply been a gut punch," Roberts said. He said Johnson was at particular risk because he was African-American and had underlying health conditions.

"He was one of the people in a large group that didn't need to contract this illness," he said. "He did have some underlying conditions that would exacerbate the effects of COVID-19, but we remained prayerful and hopeful."

A Waco native who studied law at George Washington University, Johnson returned to his hometown to serve as one its few black attorneys, Roberts said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He served from 1990 to 2000 on the Waco City Council, where he represented District 1, including East Waco, Timbercrest, far South Waco and his own neighborhood near McLennan Community College. He also served for at time as president of the Waco NAACP.