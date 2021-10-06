Former Waco Humane Society director calls foul over firing

Rivadeneira took the Humane Society position around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, moving her family and her private rescue, Old Souls Animal Rescue and Retirement Home, from Arizona to Waco.

She said that during her time with the society there was never any indication she was not fulfilling her duties as the board had expected, and that despite asking for performance reviews from board members and initiating communication on the subject, she was never given performance feedback.

“I had no goals or expectations given to me, no performance reviews,” Rivadeneira said. “Over the summer, I met with almost every single board member and went to lunch with them asking for feedback and no one gave me anything negative.”

On Aug. 3, Rivadeneira said she was called in to meet with Stem and with board member Christie Acosta, who is also assistant director of information technology for the city of Waco. She said she was told she was being put on leave pending an investigation but was not told what the investigation involved.

“They told me I wasn’t allowed to speak to anyone,” Rivadeneira said. “They said you are not allowed to speak to your staff or anybody who has anything to do with the Humane Society, especially the media.”