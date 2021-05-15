Former Waco ISD Superintendent Marcus Nelson dies

Marcus Nelson, the former Waco Independent School District superintendent who was a strong advocate for students and teachers, died Saturday morning.

Waco ISD Police Chief David Williams confirmed Nelson's death Saturday evening but said he had no details about the cause of death or where Nelson was when he died.

Nelson grew up in San Antonio and came to Waco in June 2017 from Laredo, where he had served as superintendent since 2009 and was named the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year in 2014.

Former Waco ISD board member Norman Manning, who served 12 years as District 1 trustee, said Nelson made a difference in the community and wanted to "pull people up" with his positive, encouraging demeanor.

"Dr. Nelson was named superintendent of the year for Texas," Manning said. "Right there that shows you his credentials. He turned Laredo Independent School District around, and Laredo Independent School District is much larger than the Waco Independent School District.

"Dr. Nelson loved his students. He was student-oriented and he wanted his students to be successful. He loved his teachers, too, and he wanted them to be successful. He supported his teachers."