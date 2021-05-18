Former Waco ISD Superintendent Nelson's funeral service will be private

Services for former Waco Independent School District Superintendent Marcus Nelson will be held in Georgetown but no information is being released to the public.
Nelson, 49, died Saturday, but details about his death have not been released at the urging of his family and a desire by others to respect the family's wishes.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Georgetown. However, the family has requested that no information be released about the time or place of Nelson's funeral, said funeral director Mallory Destree.
"Everything is private and no information will be released," Destree said Tuesday.
She said Nelson's wife, Julie Nelson, principal of Herrington Elementary School in Round Rock, will notify the people the family wishes to attend about the time and location of the service. Nelson and his wife have two sons.
While the family has kept details of Nelson's death private, many Waco residents have been left to speculate about the cause and location of Nelson's death.
Nelson came to Waco in 2017 from Laredo, where he had served as superintendent since 2009. He was named the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year in 2014 while in Laredo.
Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said in a statement after Nelson's death Saturday that he was committed to seeing that every student get the best education possible.
“Working with Dr. Nelson, I saw firsthand his belief in the transformative power of education and his commitment in making that opportunity available to every child," DeBeer said in the statement. "He believed that education (and particularly the support of an incredible teacher) altered the course of his life, and he felt a responsibility to pay it forward by opening those same doors for the next generation.
"He was a storyteller with a personality that could fill a room and the power to inspire. He knew that it took the community to transform a student’s life, and he cared deeply and personally about the members of the team he assembled to join him in that work. Tonight, there are so many — not just in Waco but across the state — who mourn his passing.”
Former Waco ISD board member Norman Manning, who served 12 years as District 1 trustee, said Nelson made a difference in the community with his positive, encouraging spirit.
“Dr. Nelson loved his students. He was student-oriented and he wanted his students to be successful. He loved his teachers, too, and he wanted them to be successful. He supported his teachers,” Manning said.
Nelson was instrumental in the formation of Waco ISD’s in-district charter Transformation Waco, which was in part an effort to stave off state intervention in five local schools. After he left the helm at Waco schools, Nelson was hired by the Marlin City Council to study the possibility of creating a charter school in Marlin.
Nelson, a San Antonio native, resigned as Waco superintendent in March 2019 after his arrest in Robertson County for possession of marijuana. The charge was dismissed after Nelson completed a 90-day diversion program.
Supporters rallied around Nelson after his arrest, with 5,800 people signing a petition urging the school board to retain him.