Former Waco ISD Superintendent Nelson's funeral service will be private

Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said in a statement after Nelson's death Saturday that he was committed to seeing that every student get the best education possible.

“Working with Dr. Nelson, I saw firsthand his belief in the transformative power of education and his commitment in making that opportunity available to every child," DeBeer said in the statement. "He believed that education (and particularly the support of an incredible teacher) altered the course of his life, and he felt a responsibility to pay it forward by opening those same doors for the next generation.

"He was a storyteller with a personality that could fill a room and the power to inspire. He knew that it took the community to transform a student’s life, and he cared deeply and personally about the members of the team he assembled to join him in that work. Tonight, there are so many — not just in Waco but across the state — who mourn his passing.”

Former Waco ISD board member Norman Manning, who served 12 years as District 1 trustee, said Nelson made a difference in the community with his positive, encouraging spirit.

“Dr. Nelson loved his students. He was student-oriented and he wanted his students to be successful. He loved his teachers, too, and he wanted them to be successful. He supported his teachers,” Manning said.