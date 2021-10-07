Former Waco police officer arrested for second time in prostitution sting

A former Waco police officer arrested three years ago in a McLennan County Sheriff's Office prostitution sting was arrested again this week after he showed up at a Waco hotel to meet what he thought was a prostitute but was met again by officers.

Willy Lopez, 39, who worked five years as a Waco police officer before his first arrest in 2018, remains free on bond after his arrest Tuesday on a prostitution charge. Instead of a prostitute, he was met at the hotel room door by Joseph Scaramucci, a sheriff's office human trafficking investigator.

Recognizing the officer, Lopez said, "I learned my lesson the first time. Can you let me go?" Scaramucci said in an interview Thursday.

The difference between Lopez's arrest this week and the one three years ago is a new law that went into effect Sept. 1 that elevates the crime of paying for sex from a misdemeanor to a state jail felony.

Court records indicate Lopez did not request a court-appointed attorney when he was arraigned earlier this week but do not reflect if he has hired an attorney on the new charge.

An arrest affidavit filed by Scaramucci says Lopez responded to an ad for commercial sex the detective placed online.