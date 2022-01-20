Four-time felon indicted in December game room robbery

A four-time felon who police say was subdued by game room patrons after he robbed the store in December was indicted Thursday as a habitual criminal.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Hilliard Davis, 52, of Waco, on an aggravated robbery charge in the Dec. 15 robbery of a game room on South 18th Street.

According to police reports, Davis walked into the store, pulled a gun and threatened to kill an employee if she didn't give him money from the register. She complied, and Davis fled the store, police said.

When police arrived, a group of men who chased Davis down after the robbery had him pinned to the ground in a parking lot in the 200 block of Clay Avenue, authorities said. The men were shouting that they had taken his gun from him, and officers arrested Davis on the aggravated robbery charge.

Davis later told officers his name was Corey Davis, according to an arrest affidavit. However, officers determined that Corey Davis died seven months earlier and that Hilliard Davis' tattoos did not match ones on record for Corey Davis. Davis eventually told the officer his name and admitted that Corey Davis was his brother, records indicate.