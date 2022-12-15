Four TSTC grads hired by Texas firm

Four graduates in the precision machining technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus have been hired by a Texas-based producer of machined products and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries.

Universal Machining Industries Inc., in Muenster in Cooke County, has hired Calvin Golden, of Temple, Dylan Jones, of Ennis, Jace Koudelka, of Haslet, and Blu Qualls, of Sherman, to begin work as machine operators in mid-December.

The company’s owner and general manager, Steve Trubenbach, is a graduate of the mechanical engineering technology program at Texas State Technical Institute, now known as TSTC.

“We have been successful in hiring new employees that are coming out of the precision machining technology program there in Waco,” Trubenbach said. “While going through the program, these students are being exposed to the fundamentals that they will need to know every day that they work in my facility. Anything from the use of general inspection tools to CNC machine setup and operation, they learn in the program.”

Jeremy Bailey, lead instructor in TSTC’s precision machining technology program at the Waco campus, said Trubenbach knows the quality of future employees he is getting by hiring TSTC students. Bailey said students who have gone on to work at the company in the past have had a good combination of skills and work ethic.

The students graduated Wednesday at The Base.