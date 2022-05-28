Four Waco-area child sex abusers on list released by Southern Baptist Convention

An internal document the Southern Baptist Convention released this week revealed the names of hundreds of Baptist leaders accused of sexual abuse, including four pastors and teachers from McLennan County who were sent to prison for sexual abuse of children.

The 205-page database, made public Thursday, includes more than 700 entries from cases that largely span from 2000 to 2019.

The report came to light May 22 when an independent firm the convention hired, Guidepost Solutions, mentioned it in a report detailing how the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee mishandled allegations of sex abuse, stonewalled numerous survivors and prioritized protecting the convention from liability.

The Guidepost report, released after a seven-month investigation, contains several revelations, including that D. August Boto, the convention executive committee's former vice president and general counsel, and former convention spokesperson Roger Oldham kept their own private list of abusive ministers. Both retired in 2019. The existence of the list was not widely known within the committee and its staff.

“Despite collecting these reports for more than 10 years, there is no indication that (Oldham and Boto) or anyone else, took any action to ensure that the accused ministers were no longer in positions of power at SBC churches,” the report says.

The committee did not make additions to the published list, but its attorneys did redact several entries as well as the names and identifying information of survivors and others unrelated to the accused, according to a statement released Thursday.

They made public “entries that reference an admission, confession, guilty plea, conviction, judgment, sentencing, or inclusion on a sex offender registry,” and expect some of the redacted entries on the list to be made public once more research is done. The list also includes Baptist ministers who are not affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.

The Tribune-Herald has previously reported on the four convicted child sex offenders named in the report who formerly served in Waco-area Baptist churches or schools.

Curtis Jene Smith

Curtis Jene Smith, then 38, pleaded guilty in 2006 to abusing a 12-year-old boy at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2919 McKenzie Ave., and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Church leaders acknowledged they had not run a background check, which would have revealed a 1991 conviction for abusing two boys and a 2002 charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

The state Public Sex Offender Registry lists Smith as out on parole and living in Mexia as of February.

William Frank Brown

William Frank Brown, former pastor of Bellmead First Baptist Church, pleaded guilty in 2009 to four counts of aggravated sexual assault involving a young parishioner. He was sentenced in 19th State District Court to four concurrent 50-year sentences.

He was accused of abusing the girl from 2005 to May 2007. During the 2009 sentencing, the girl, then 13, called Brown her spiritual mentor and said his abuse caused her to spiral into depression. Prosecutors also mentioned a second victim from Illinois who was not part of the Texas case. The Southern Baptist database shows Brown had formerly been a pastor at Panther Creek New Beginnings Baptist Church in Chandlerville, Illinois.

The Bellmead church, which once had 1,500 members, declined to about 11 regular attendees after the scandal. The church gave its facilities at 1000 Ashleman St. to the Waco Regional Baptist Association, which worked with First Baptist Church Woodway to create a mission church called La Vega Community Church. The church now operates as Maranatha Church and is a member of the regional association.

Sergio David Bezerra

Sergio David Bezerra, a teacher at Waco Baptist Academy for 13 years, was convicted in December 2014 for abusing two elementary students in 2007. At the trial, four young women testified that he abused them. He was convicted of four counts of indecency with a child by contact, and sentenced to four consecutive 20-year prison terms. He lost an appeal in 2016 and remains in prison.

Waco Baptist Academy, 6125 Bosque Blvd., was renamed Eagle Christian Academy in May 2017. The academy has been independent of church sponsorship since its founding in 1984, according to its website.

Benjamin Nelson

Benjamin Nelson was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison in a plea bargain with Hill County prosecutors for using social media to lure a teenage girl into a sexual encounter. At the time Nelson was pastor of Peoria Baptist Church in Hill County and a first-year student at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary.

Prosecutors said Nelson posed as a teenager online when persuading the 13-year-old girl to meet him in a parking lot, where she was found in his car. Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by contact and online solicitation of a minor.

The Associated Press and Tribune-Herald Managing Editor J.B. Smith contributed to this report.