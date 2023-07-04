Thousands of people gathered at McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley to celebrate a Waco-style Independence Day. The evening on the Brazos River was blessed with a light breeze, moderate cloud coverage and a colorful sunset to welcome fireworks into the night sky.

Many attendees brought their own coolers with snacks and drinks, but several food trucks parked around the venue to offer food and beverages, including Tru Jamaica, Waco Cha, Taquisa Waco, Fat Boys Pizza, Helados La Azteca and many more. There were also offerings of typical fair foods, like lemonade, corn dogs, nachos and a July Fourth favorite, hot dogs.

DJ Eddie Rose, formerly known as DJ Magnum as an FM radio host, started out the night with a blend of genres, ranging from dance music like “Wobble” by V.I.C, to classic favorites like “Come on Eileen,” and even some electronic remixes of well-known songs.

“Welcome, everyone, to the 246th birthday of America,” Rose said.

He gave a nod to the vendors who came out to work on the holiday, commending their dedication to “sweating it out and trying to make a buck.”

As Rose played tunes over the crowd, friends and families grabbed their spots on the lawn, bringing chairs, umbrellas, tents and blankets. Some even joined the festivities by sailgating on the river. Kids kept themselves occupied with the light and bubble toys being sold on-site, doing cartwheels on the lawn, playing oversized cup pong, tossing Frisbees and catching footballs.

Chris Hodo, Bretne Aloisio and Bill Cauldwelo came from their own barbecue sporting patriotic garb and grabbed their spots early.

Hodo said his group has been to Fourth on the Brazos for five years, and said his favorite part of the event is the firework show. Aloisio, rocking her straw hat with a sparkly silver bow, said she is a food truck lover and was trying out a cold drink from Zuke’s Tea Bar.

“This is pretty much the Fourth in Waco, is the Brazos,” Aloisio said, the group agreeing that the firework show at Fourth on the Brazos is the best spot for folks who live in the city limits.

The Family Stone went on around 7:50 p.m. and invited attendees to sing and dance along in front of the stage.

“We didn’t come here to watch y’all sit down and chill out. … We don’t want to have to come out there and get you,” vocalist Swang Stewart said to the crowd.

The band, dressed up in its own festive attire, played popular songs like “Dance to the Music” and “Family Affair” as the crowd swayed and line danced in front of the stage to groovy guitar and bass riffs. The Family Stone closed out its set with “Thank You.”

By nightfall Touchdown Alley and the area surrounding the Baylor Basin were packed with people ready to watch the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza, a 20-minute show above the river accompanied by a patriotic orchestral set by the 65-member Waco Community Band.

Mayor Dillon Meek spoke before the show, thanking Jonathan Cook and Megan Davis from the Parks and Recreation Department for making the event happen and the various city staff and council members who were in attendance. He also thanked veterans before introducing the fireworks with a unanimous “God bless America.”

“America is the best country in the world, Texas is the best state in the country and Waco is the best city in the state,” Meek said. “The promise of this country is great. The values are embodied in the people in this city I see every single day.”