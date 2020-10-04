Fourth Street to close on downtown side of I-35

Direct access from Baylor University to downtown will take a hit this week as road crews close the intersection of North Fourth Street and Interstate 35 as part of the ongoing project to rebuild I-35.

Starting as early as Monday morning, crews will block Fourth Street at the southbound I-35 frontage road so they can do drainage work and prepare for reconstructing the intersection, Texas Department of Transportation said in a press release. The intersection is expected to be blocked until early next year.

In the meantime, the one-way stretch of Fourth Street between the interstate and Clay Avenue will temporarily become two-way to allow access to businesses and apartments along the route.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists traveling from Baylor can use University Parks Drive to get to downtown, or they can proceed under I-35 at Fourth Street, then take the southbound frontage road to Sixth Street.

I-35 project officials expect to close Fourth Street again in mid-2021 after work begins to shift all main-lane traffic to the west side of the Interstate.