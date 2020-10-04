Fourth Street to close on downtown side of I-35

Direct access from Baylor University to downtown will take a hit this week as road crews close the intersection of North Fourth Street and Interstate 35 as part of the ongoing project to rebuild I-35.
Starting as early as Monday morning, crews will block Fourth Street at the southbound I-35 frontage road so they can do drainage work and prepare for reconstructing the intersection, Texas Department of Transportation said in a press release. The intersection is expected to be blocked until early next year.
In the meantime, the one-way stretch of Fourth Street between the interstate and Clay Avenue will temporarily become two-way to allow access to businesses and apartments along the route.
Motorists traveling from Baylor can use University Parks Drive to get to downtown, or they can proceed under I-35 at Fourth Street, then take the southbound frontage road to Sixth Street.
I-35 project officials expect to close Fourth Street again in mid-2021 after work begins to shift all main-lane traffic to the west side of the Interstate.
Meanwhile, motorists can expect nighttime closures this week of Behrens Circle where it crosses under I-35. Additionally, Eighth Street at the I-35 northbound frontage road remains closed through mid-October to prepare for paving work, with motorists detoured to Dutton Avenue.
TxDOT's contractor for the I-35 in Waco, Webber LLC, started work in April 2019 on the $341 million project. It will widen main lanes to four lanes each direction, create new frontage roads and ramps, replace bridges and add pedestrian and bicycle access along the interstate highway between 12th Street to North Loop 340. The work is slated to be complete in 2023.
The contractor is 70% finished with frontage roads and 25% finished with the main lanes, according to estimates on TxDOT's project website, waco4bmap.com.
