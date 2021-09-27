Free antibody treatment site opens Tuesday to COVID-19 patients

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ahmad said Hillcrest’s staff has had days in which as many as 40 people get the treatment, but the numbers have fallen along with hospitalizations recently.

He said some patients who have refused the vaccine have chosen to go through with the treatment, which he said will still lessen their chances of complications and help reduce overall hospitalizations. However, there is no evidence the treatment does anything to reduce the virus’ transmissibility.

“In fact, vaccinated people sometimes don’t even have symptoms, or they get very minimal symptoms,” Ahmad said. “And with or without Regeneron, they’re less likely to get admitted or have complications.”

Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said treatment is free, but it’s only available by appointment. Primary care physicians can refer patients who are a good match for the treatment. The third-party vendor running the clinic, Gothams, will have doctors assess people who do not have a primary care doctor.

Patients without insurance or a primary care physician are encouraged to call the infusion center at (254) 867-2005 or send an email to wacoinfusion@gothams.com.