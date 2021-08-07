Free COVID-19 testing harder to find in McLennan County

With an emphasis now on vaccination, public health and medical professionals have shifted from a call for the general public to get tested to recommending it for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, a dry cough or flu-like aches. The push for widespread testing came, in part, from health officials' desire to trace the contour of coronavirus infection in the county, particularly since many people with COVID-19 did not feel sick or show symptoms. Health care providers, city, county and state emergency management organizers and community volunteers teamed up to staff mass testing sites where thousands could drive or walk up to get screened for COVID-19 at no charge.