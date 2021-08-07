Free COVID-19 testing harder to find in McLennan County

The recent surge of COVID-19 in McLennan County, which as of Friday counted 866 active cases and 106 people hospitalized, due in part to a faster spreading delta variant, has some residents reviving familiar questions about testing.
With an emphasis now on vaccination, public health and medical professionals have shifted from a call for the general public to get tested to recommending it for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, a dry cough or flu-like aches. The push for widespread testing came, in part, from health officials' desire to trace the contour of coronavirus infection in the county, particularly since many people with COVID-19 did not feel sick or show symptoms. Health care providers, city, county and state emergency management organizers and community volunteers teamed up to staff mass testing sites where thousands could drive or walk up to get screened for COVID-19 at no charge.
The days of free mass testing are largely gone, although the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is exploring options to again provide free testing, spokesperson Kelly Craine said. Many medical insurance companies continue to cover testing costs for their customers.
Baylor Scott & White Health, Ascension Providence and Waco Family Medicine advise their clients to talk with a doctor about their symptoms first before pursuing a test. Pharmacy chains including CVS also ask customers to call to determine the best test and how it should be done.
Over the counter at-home rapid antigen tests cost as little as $20 to $30, though travel by air or cruise ship often requires results form a more reliable type of test.
COVID-19 tests, too, have changed. Results are often available within minutes rather than days, depending on the setup.
Craine said regardless of test methodology, the advice for anyone who tests positive remains the same: Self-isolate for 10 days, limit contact with family members or others and monitor symptoms. If symptoms worsen, call a doctor.
The Texas Department of State Health Services maintains a searchable list of COVID-19 test providers, but a check of that website showed much of the information for Waco and McLennan County had not been updated since March.
Here is a sampling of major test providers in the Waco area.
Ascension Providence — An order from a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician's assistant from the Ascension Providence network is required for testing with no walk-up testing. Medical insurance covers most testing costs. Without insurance, a test may cost $125.
Baylor Scott & White — All primary care clinics offer COVID-19 testing with no doctor's referral required. Clients are asked to call in advance. Medical insurance covers most testing costs. Without insurance, a test may cost $90.
Waco Family Medicine — Testing primarily for patients if symptomatic or if a test is needed before surgery or travel. Medical insurance covers costs. Without insurance, a test may cost $80, although arrangements can be made for those unable to pay. Anyone who is not a current Waco Family Medicine client can call 254-313-4610 for appointment information.
CVS — Call the pharmacy in advance to determine what test is needed and when to schedule. Medical insurance covers most costs.
Walgreens - Tests available on a drive-in basis at some locations. Call the pharmacy or go to walgreens.com. Medical insurance covers most costs.
Quality Lab Waco, 824 Hewitt Drive, Suite 800 — Multiple test options available, with costs ranging from $50 to $125. Call 254-732-8802.
Fast Med Urgent Care, 5400 Crosslake Parkway, Suite 300 — Multiple test options available, with costs ranging from $59 to $249. Call 254-420-2336.