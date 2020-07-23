Free drive-thru, walk up COVID-19 testing to start in Waco next week

Five new free COVID-19 testing sites will pop up across McLennan County, starting Monday.
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will offer three walk-up sites and two drive-thru sites in July and August.
Drive-thru sites require registration at least 24 hours before getting tested, while the walk-up sites do not require registration. Each location can test 600 people a day.
Here are the sites and dates:
July 27-29
Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., Waco
- Walk-up site
- No registration required
- Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave., Waco
- Walk-up site
- No registration required
- Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- This site will have Spanish speaking assistance available.
July 30
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., Waco
- Drive-thru site
- Registration required at
- Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 3
McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, McGregor
- Drive-thru site
- Registration required at
- Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 13–15
MCC Highlander Gym, 171 Powell Drive, Waco
- Walk-up site
- No registration required
- Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
