You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Free drive-thru, walk up COVID-19 testing to start in Waco next week
0 comments
top story

Free drive-thru, walk up COVID-19 testing to start in Waco next week

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Five new free COVID-19 testing sites will pop up across McLennan County, starting Monday.

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will offer three walk-up sites and two drive-thru sites in July and August.

Drive-thru sites require registration at least 24 hours before getting tested, while the walk-up sites do not require registration. Each location can test 600 people a day.

Here are the sites and dates:

July 27-29

Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., Waco

  • Walk-up site
  • No registration required
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave., Waco

  • Walk-up site
  • No registration required
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • This site will have Spanish speaking assistance available.

July 30

Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., Waco

  • Drive-thru site
  • Registration required at
https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 3

McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, McGregor

  • Drive-thru site
  • Registration required at
https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 13–15

MCC Highlander Gym, 171 Powell Drive, Waco

  • Walk-up site
  • No registration required
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLennan County FAST Unit nets hundreds of arrests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News