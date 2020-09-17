Free roof replacements in Waco again on offer from Grassroots

The local office of Associated General Contractors of America reported Thursday the city of Waco issued 202 roofing permits between July 1 and Thursday, almost double the 111 issued during the same period last year.

That figure does not include totals for Waco’s suburbs.

Stone said Grassroots has a cadre of contractors to bid on replacing roofs, but welcomes participation by others, especially local crews.

He said the undertaking focuses more on replacing roofs than repairing them. Clients get new decking if the existing layer is damaged or missing, plus underlayment, the roof itself and metal flashing.

Stone said Grassroots works with the city of Waco and nonprofits to address problems with homes besides bad roofs.

“We’re not going to put a roof on a home that is in desperate need of other repairs, and those who make home repairs are not going to spend time and expense fixing up a place with a bad roof,” Stone said.

“It all starts with the roof,” he said. “If it leaks, the interior rots.”

Grassroots also involves itself in home repairs and new construction.