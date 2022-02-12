Freeze a year ago contributed to deaths in Central Texas

Royce Rhodes lived alone in a home on Lake Limestone, and his son knew he might be under distress during the major winter storm and power outages in February 2021.

Rhodes, 85, suffered from emphysema, and the storm knocked out power to the device supplying him with oxygen, said his son, Alan Rhodes, who was snowed in at Lake Brownwood with no power in his home for three days and no way to get out to check on his father.

Efforts to reach his father were not successful because he could not charge his cellphone, Rhodes said. Deputies sent over to check on Royce Rhodes found a large fallen tree limb on his car but could not get in the house because the door was locked. They left without contacting him, his son said.

By the time a friend's son made it inside to check on Royce Rhodes, the retired owner of an office equipment repair store, he was unconscious and barely alive. He was rushed by ambulance to a Groesbeck hospital, where he died days later.

His death certificate cites "cardiopulmonary arrest, hypoxia and the February 2021 Winter Storm" as factors that contributed to his death. Hypoxia is deprivation of oxygen.