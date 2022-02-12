Freeze a year ago contributed to deaths in Central Texas

Royce Rhodes lived alone in a home on Lake Limestone, and his son knew he might be under distress during the major winter storm and power outages in February 2021.
Rhodes, 85, suffered from emphysema, and the storm knocked out power to the device supplying him with oxygen, said his son, Alan Rhodes, who was snowed in at Lake Brownwood with no power in his home for three days and no way to get out to check on his father.
Efforts to reach his father were not successful because he could not charge his cellphone, Rhodes said. Deputies sent over to check on Royce Rhodes found a large fallen tree limb on his car but could not get in the house because the door was locked. They left without contacting him, his son said.
By the time a friend's son made it inside to check on Royce Rhodes, the retired owner of an office equipment repair store, he was unconscious and barely alive. He was rushed by ambulance to a Groesbeck hospital, where he died days later.
His death certificate cites "cardiopulmonary arrest, hypoxia and the February 2021 Winter Storm" as factors that contributed to his death. Hypoxia is deprivation of oxygen.
Royce Rhodes was the lone Limestone County resident and among 246 deaths across 77 counties statewide attributed to last year's winter storm as identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services. A report by the agency records three storm-related deaths in McLennan County, two in Hill County and one in Falls County.
A Department of State Health Services spokesperson said Friday that state law precludes the agency from providing the identities of the people listed as storm-related casualties. Both Pete Peterson and Dianne Hensley, McLennan County justices of the peace, said they were not called to the scene of any storm-related deaths last year.
The daughter of an 82-year-old Waco man who died from hypothermia during the February freeze filed a negligence lawsuit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Oncor Electric Delivery Co. in September.
The lawsuit was filed in Waco’s 170th State District Court by Diane Jamerson on behalf of her father, Ollie Driver Jr., and seeks more than $1 million in damages.
Jamerson declined comment this week and her attorney, Daryoush Toofanian, of Dallas, did not return phone messages.
An ERCOT spokesperson declined comment on the lawsuit in September, while Oncor spokesperson Connie Piloto said, “We are heartbroken by the struggles that our customers and all of Texas endured during the February power emergency. We are unable to comment further due to pending litigation. It is important to note that as an energy delivery company, Oncor does not generate or produce electricity.”
The lawsuit says the power went off in Driver’s home Feb. 14, when the temperature in Waco was 11 degrees. The suit says that over the next 48 hours, his power was never restored and the temperatures continued to drop.
The following day, the high temperature in Waco was 19 degrees and the temperature in Driver’s home “reached freezing temperatures, and Decedent was unable to stay warm,” the suit alleges.
“During this time, Decedent would intermittently use his vehicle to warm himself,” the suit says. “On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Decedent had to be transferred to the hospital by ambulance due to hypothermia.”
Driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and the lawsuit alleges he died of hypothermia because of the power outage.