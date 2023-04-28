A National Weather Service tornado watch Friday afternoon has caused Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD to dismiss class early.

The weather forecast has also caused McLennan County to cut short early voting starting at 2:30 p.m. Voting will resume Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

McLennan County is among 14 Central Texas counties under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Large hail and damaging wind are considered the primary threats, though tornadoes are possible, the NWS Fort Worth advisory states.

Waco ISD will begin releasing students at 2:45 p.m., while delaying bus routes for secondary students until 5 p.m, about 30 minutes later than normal. School activities for the evening have been canceled, Waco ISD officials said in a phone message to parents.

Midway ISD is asking parents to pick up their students as soon as possible, and assuring them that classes missed will not be counted against students. Student drivers may leave school at 2:30 p.m. Also at 2:30 p.m., elementary school buses wil start their routes. Secondary school buses will run when conditions are safe. Schools will remain open for students awaiting pickup.