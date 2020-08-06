You have permission to edit this article.
Friendly reminders
Friendly reminders

Creative Waco is helping send gentle reminders to members of the community to wear their masks during the COVID- 19 pandemic with a variety of colorful images both downtown and in East Waco.

The #wacosafe project has more than a dozen local artists painting and chalking images at various locations. Artists received a $400 commission for their work and materials, provided by donations and some money from the Waco Foundation’s Beautification Fund. It also helps draw attention to businesses and organizations.

Go to creativewaco.com/public-art-map for a map that shows locations of Waco’s public art.

