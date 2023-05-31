Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Friends of retired Waco school librarian Beulah Barksdale are remembering her in a way the veteran storyteller and informal historian would appreciate, with stories of their own.

"Everyone who knew Beulah had a Beulah story," retired Waco Independent School District educator Hazel Rowe said of her colleague and longtime friend. "She was one of a kind and we are better people for having known her. Her head and heart were always busy."

Barksdale died Sunday at the age of 91. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul AME Church, 1302 Herring Ave. She will lie in state from 9:30 to 11 a.m., before the service.

Barksdale left her mark on multiple Waco communities through her years as a librarian at Paul Quinn College, then Parkdale Elementary School; storytelling, including years with the Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild; her advocacy for education; deep knowledge of Waco history; community work with the Waco chapter of The Links Inc., which she co-founded, and the national sorority Delta Sigma Theta; dedication to her church, St. Paul AME; and a stunning doll collection with thousands of dolls and plenty of background stories.

Born Beulah Elizabeth Ewing in San Marcos, she grew up in Waco, graduating from Moore High School, then going on to Fisk University in Nashville, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1952 and returning to Waco to work as librarian at Paul Quinn College.

She and her late husband, Ralphael Barksdale, a longtime Waco ISD principal, made Waco history themselves in the early years after Waco ISD became racially integrated in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was one of the first Black principals of a predominantly white school after integration and she is believed to be one of the first Black librarians in Waco ISD, although the district was unable to confirm that.

She retired in 1990 after some 38 years in education, but never slowed down, friends and colleagues said.

Vivian Rutherford, president of the Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild, remembered her as a fellow librarian, a mentor and someone passionate about storytelling.

"She loved storytelling. It was her life," Rutherford said.

Barksdale regularly took part in the guild's Walking Tales at Oakwood Cemetery, often telling the story of Waco timber magnate and philanthropist William Cameron.

"She knew Waco history back and front and could talk about people and make history come alive," Rutherford said.

Barksdale is pictured in a mural panel on the side of the East Waco Library, a nod to her time at Paul Quinn College and her deep involvement in East Waco history.

"She was a wonderful community servant … and certainly a social butterfly. She loved community," said the Rev. George Johnson, former pastor at St. Paul AME Church and now presiding elder of the Paul Quinn District of the Northwest Texas Conference of the AME.

Johnson said Barksdale's years of service and church work led to her consecration Sept. 14, 2018, at the Northwest Texas AME annual conference, one of the AME's highest levels of service.

Waco Cultural Arts Director Doreen Ravenscroft said Barksdale brought memorable tenacity and good humor to her involvement in multiple arts and history projects in the community. The two often had tea together and Barksdale was a seemingly infinite source of stories, regardless of the subject.

"You could sit and listen to her for hours," Ravenscroft said. "She was one of the landmark people of Waco. … It would have been lovely to have one more cup of tea with her."