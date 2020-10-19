From page to screen: Waco book clubs go online in a cautious time

Getting Burns to participate is a plus, but Frenzel said the pandemic not only has depressed sales for writers, but effectively frozen book signings and talks.

"It's a tremendous challenge to publish a book right now without any publicity," she said.

Going virtual opens doors for authors, too.

"Honestly, getting to connect with readers online during the pandemic has been the highlight of my publishing experience this year," Burns said by email. "Now more than ever, readers seem eager for that authentic connection that books provide — not only reading them, but getting to discuss them, too."

The Pennsylvania native also said some readers are able to ask questions online that they might have been reluctant to ask in person.

"I think readers have felt more comfortable asking the questions that are really on their minds that they might not feel comfortable asking in person, whether it's through Zoom, email, or the chat function during a larger virtual book club," Burns said. "I've really appreciated the thoughtful conversations I've gotten to have about all different kinds of topics."