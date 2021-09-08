 Skip to main content
Funeral announced for West officer who died of COVID-19
Funeral announced for West officer who died of COVID-19

West City Marshal Michael Keathley will receive a line-of-duty funeral Friday.

He died of COVID-19 on Sunday at the age of 63. After Keathley's death, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said he, Keathley and three other members of the West Police Department had contracted COVID-19 in August.

“We are asking for the community to pray for his family who is taking it pretty hard and keep the family in their thoughts,” Barton said Monday. “He will be surely missed here at West.”

Michael Keathley

Keathley

Keathley had worked in law enforcement for 22 years and in West for just shy of seven years, where he had served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, code enforcement officer and animal control authority. He also had worked in the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Visitation is scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive. A procession to Oakwood Cemetery will follow, and West Police Chaplain Edward Smith will officiate a graveside service at 3.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

