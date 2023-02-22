Funeral arrangements are pending for two people killed in an apartment fire Saturday near Richland Mall, and the local Red Cross chapter is helping others who were displaced by the fire.

FA Green, owner and funeral director of Robertson Funeral and Cremation in Marlin, confirmed Wednesday that Sophia Delores Jones Strother-Brooks, 64, and Jerry Wayne Brooks, 69, died in the fire. Funeral services will be arranged through Robertson Funeral and Cremation, but a time and date had not been finalized Wednesday afternoon.

Green also confirmed Strother-Brooks was the mother Sophia Strother-Lewis, who has organized many Juneteenth celebrations in Waco and Marlin and has led awareness and advocacy efforts on domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The Waco Fire Department responded at about 7 a.m. Friday to the fire at Three 44 Apartments, 344 Richland Drive. At the time, department officials said the fire started in an upstairs apartment, where two adults were found dead.

The fire also displaced 12 adults and 12 children. They will receive assistance through the Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross as long as needed, spokesperson Delia Castillo Gonzalez said in an email Monday.

"People who are interested in helping others recover from disasters like home fires can do so by signing up to become a volunteer at redcross.org/volunteer or by donating at redcross.org/donate," Castillo Gonzalez said.

She said Red Cross volunteers provide emotional support, help families find a place to stay, clothes to wear and other necessities, and assist with recovery.