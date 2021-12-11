Funeral set for Kenny Frazier, 83, influential Waco guitarist and teacher

Frazier was hailed in 1998 as “one of the best jazz guitarists working today” in “The Jazz of the Southwest: An Oral History of Western Swing,” by Jean Boyd.

Frazier was steeped in Texas music from a young age, soaking up the sounds of Spade Cooley and Bob Wills on the radio as well as Waco performers live. He started playing a cheap Stella guitar at age 6, and at age 9, country star and family friend Hank Thompson played at his birthday party, according to Boyd’s book. Frazier reciprocated at age 11, playing guitar at Thompson’s wedding, which was broadcast live on the radio.

He was well-known as a local performer by the time he quit school at 15 to tour the country with Charlie Adams and the Western All-Stars. During a three-month stint with the band in Dallas, he met Ernest Tubb's guitarist, Leon Rhodes, who introduced him to the music of jazz guitarist Barney Kessel, who would become a lifelong influence.

Returning to Waco, Frazier played a regular show on KWTX-TV with Gimble and was part of the house band at the Terrace Club, where he got to know a then-obscure Willie Nelson. Through the 1950s and early 1960s, he played with a variety of bands in Texas and even played with Elvis Presley on the “Louisiana Hayride” radio show.