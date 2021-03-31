So much could be said about Phillip Perry and the long year since he became McLennan County’s first casualty of COVID-19.

That he was not just a principal but a father figure to students at G.W. Carver Middle School in East Waco.

That Perry, a 49-year-old product of Waco schools, known for his warm personality and his barbecue, had to be mourned long-distance by students and school staff isolated at home.

That as shocking as his death was on March 31, 2020, the county’s COVID-19 death toll in the next 12 months would rise to an unimaginable 448.

But Reotine Nichols, 13, did not need to say all of that Wednesday as Carver Middle School observed the anniversary with a memorial video, a moment of silence and student recollections posted in the cafeteria. Her T-shirt was enough.

The ebullient Carver seventh grader had a mall shop make her a shirt with the smiling image of the bald, round-faced Perry and wore it to school Wednesday.

“I got it because he used to be my favorite principal,” she said. “He used to help me with a lot of stuff. Like if I didn’t know how to do my math work he would pull me into his office and help me do my math work. If I was in trouble, he used to help calm me down.

“He changed my life in a lot of ways. I used to get mad so fast. He just would calm me down. He’d be giving me little speeches and stuff, little motivational speeches. And he was teaching me about how to be respectful, like saying ‘Yes, sir.’”

A year after losing its top official, Carver Middle School is beginning to regain a sense of stability, however fragile it may be, school officials said.

“I think we’re in a good place,” said Isaac Carrier, who is now the school’s principal. “I don’t know if you heal from that kind of loss, but you learn to live with it and accept it for what it is. I think we’re poised, especially with the pandemic, for some great success.”

Like all schools in Waco Independent School District, Carver has had to weather a year of disruption, starting with a lengthened spring break last March that gave way to a makeshift effort at teaching students online for the rest of the spring semester. Even after some students returned to campuses this fall, some schools had to sporadically close their campuses because of quarantine requirements, starting with Carver in early October.

Even now, 31% percent of Carver students are learning from home by videoconferencing with teachers in the classroom, and some have not set foot in a classroom in the past year.

Even before the academic and emotional upheavals of the last year, Carver had been identified as a struggling school, one of five folded into an in-district charter school system known as Transformation Waco. The arrangement secures additional state aid for the schools and shields them from closure from the state as long as they are making acceptable progress.

Transformation Waco Executive Director Robin McDurham said Carver had been making good progress before the pandemic under Perry, who had been hired in May 2019 to return to the school where he had previously been vice principal.

McDurham said the school had a strong showing at a “spring break academy” that Transformation Waco held last March to help students catch up.

“We were feeling good about the direction it was moving,” she said. “I think the pandemic upended everybody’s lives, but the students, family and staff at Carver had to deal with it in ways that we would not have foreseen.”

She said Carver and other schools are moving toward stability with the help of some school resources for emotional and social support, but things have not returned to normal.

“We’ve had kids lose parents and staff members lose siblings and spouses to COVID,” McDurham said. “We’re going to be working toward healing for a long time. … We’ve got to meet them where they are and work with them to (make up) lost time academically but also to be sensitive to the trauma of living through a pandemic.”

Linda Demerson, a special education aide at Carver, said the isolation of the pandemic’s early weeks made it hard to process Perry’s death.

She saw him after spring break as school employees met at the school to gather up supplies for online learning. In those early days he would call around to make sure the staff was safe from COVID-19, not knowing that he would soon be its first victim.

“It was a shock to me, what happened to Mr. Perry,” Demerson said. “I had started to heal, but when we started talking about doing something for a memorial service, it just brought up a lot of memories.”

Shelby Lee, a behavioral specialist at Carver, said the commemorations of the anniversary were purposefully low-key.

“One thing we wanted to be mindful of was not bringing it up too much because of kids getting emotional about it,” Lee said. “Probably adults have been able to process it, but as for students I can’t say how they’re feeling. They may still be holding it.”

Lee was a science teacher at Carver when Perry was assistant principal, and he remembers Perry’s winning personality, as well as his love of cooking up big batches of barbecue and gumbo.

“He was soft-spoken, very easygoing, a people person,” he said. “ He would give the kids chances. And that’s what they needed, what they deserved. He knew where to draw the line also. I can only remember one time when he yelled or got upset.

“He was the father figure for a whole lot of these students. … He would do whatever it took. He literally would have tutoring sessions in his office for kids who were willing to come and get help.”

Lee said he is glad to see Carrier building a similar rapport with students.

Carrier, a 25-year veteran Texas educator, started in June after administrators recruited him from the Houston area. Carrier said the school has been through a lot in the last year, but its staff and students have shown resilience.

Even with the state’s standardized testing period coming up, Carrier said he is focusing more on daily improvement rather than on the tests.

“You stay with the process,” he said. “We take care of our business day in, day out. You plan well, teach well, and love kids well, and the test will take care of itself.”

At lunch Wednesday, the cafeteria walls were decorated from cards from students remembering Perry, including his cookouts and even his dance moves.

Eighth-grader Tie’teana Johnson, 14, was a cousin of Perry, and she still has in her mind the painful image of seeing him in a casket. She said students do not talk much about Perry’s death, but just being back at school has helped comfort her, along with her hope for the next world.

“I know he’s in good hands,” she said.

