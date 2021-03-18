Gas line leak near Baylor-area apartments causes evacuation

A gas line leak midday Thursday in the 2400 block of South Second Street forced the evacuation of two apartment complexes not far from Baylor University.

Waco Fire Department responded at 12:13 p.m. to a call about the leak in a 12-inch gas line, Executive Deputy Fire Chief Rob Bergerson. Atmos Energy workers were already at the location of the leak when Waco firefighters arrived.

Two nearby apartment complexes, Bandera Ranch and Oxford Park, were evacuated. Waco firefighters and a hazardous materials team monitored the air quality in the area while Atmos workers dug to reach the problem.

Bergerson said the area was blocked off for about three hours while Atmos workers turned off the gas and made repairs. He said he does not know the cause of the leak.

“It was underground, but it was not a digging incident,” Bergerson said.

