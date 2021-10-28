Gholson citizens provide check to autism group

The community of Gholson held a fundraiser in September to raise money for families affected by autism in the Gholson community.

Citizens raised $4,947.06 and donated it to the Heart of Autism Network on Oct. 23. The Heart of Texas Autism Network will reserve this money strictly for the Gholson community and families to provide financial and social/recreational support as needed.

The fundraiser was inspired by Lane Fisher, a 12-year-old who has autism.

Community members Ric Maddox, Phillip Bagley and Bob Meneely presented the check to Stacy Rodriguez, president of the Heart of Texas Autism Network, and Marisela Puerto, treasurer and a board member of HOTAN.

More information about HOTAN is available online at hotan254.org or by calling 254-863-1131.

The Heart of Texas Autism Network is a nonprofit corporation that aids children and adults affected by autism spectrum disorder, their families and the community in the Heart of Texas area. Activities and programs are provided for free or as low-cost as possible.