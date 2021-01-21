Gholson VFD receives additional vehicle

Gholson Volunteer Fire Department has increased the effectiveness of its fleet by accepting and converting an excess military cargo truck.

The truck was released to the department through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program and the conversion was completed thanks to a slip-on unit grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. Both programs are administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

The rugged body and low mileage are positive features of this firefighting machine, according to the department’s

fire chief.

“This Stewart & Stevenson cargo truck is a great conversion that has a slip-on unit with a 750-gallon water tank and foam capability,” Gholson VFD Fire Chief Mitch Vaughn said. “It is a much-needed tool to help our department in wildland firefighting.”

Lack of readily available water makes this truck essential.

“The water capacity of the new slip-on unit on the

Gholson VFD truck is something that not only the Gholson community will benefit from but the whole mutual aid response area will be impacted by its vital capabilities,” said Matthew Schlaefer, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator.