ABBOTT — Generations of Hill County farmers have plowed the Blackland Prairies of southern Hill County to plant rows of cotton, corn, wheat and sorghum.

Now, seemingly overnight, a new crop has sprouted: rows of solar panels, glittering like an ocean from horizon to horizon.

Engie North America on Wednesday dedicated the Sun Valley Solar and Battery Storage Project, a $350 million energy complex unlike anything in the history of this rural county of about 36,500 people.

The solar farm went online in December with 640,000 panels, capable of producing 250 megawatts of renewable energy for the Texas power grid, enough to power 50,000 homes during peak power use times. Engie will soon complete a 100 MW battery system to store some of that power for when it is most needed.

The project includes inverters and a giant substation to deliver power to north-south transmission lines that run through the area. Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble agreed in a “virtual power purchase agreement” to pay for the electricity to meet its long-term goals to go carbon-free by 2040. But actual users of the power will be everyone in the statewide grid run by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Texas this year is expected to lead the nation in new solar capacity with a record 7.7 gigawatts of new generation capacity, while also leading the nation by adding 2 GW of new wind generation capacity, according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration report from last month. Nationwide, plans have been announced to add 9.4 GW of battery storage, more than doubling the existing 8.8 GW, according to the report.

Engie, which is based in Paris, France, has emerged as a major clean energy player in this region.

In 2020, it completed the Prairie Hill wind farm east of Waco, with 100 wind turbines generating 300 MW, and in December it completed another a 300 MW wind farm straddling 40,000 acres in Limestone and Navarro Counties.

While the new solar installation will employ only a handful of people, it will provide lease income to dozens of property owners, as well as a windfall of tax revenue for governments and Abbott Independent School District, officials said during a ceremony Wednesday in Abbott.

“It’s just been fascinating, this process, from that first phone call until where we are today, and what that has done for the district,” Abbott ISD Superintendent Eric Pustejovsky told an international crowd of landowners, workers and officials from the global Engie firm.

The district executed a Chapter 313 economic development agreement with Engie to limit the value of the improvements on the district’s tax rolls for 10 years. The tax break will save Engie more than $8 million, according to a report from the Texas State Comptroller’s Office.

The limitation will affect only the operations and maintenance side of the school district’s budget, leaving the full amount of $230 million on the tax rolls for the sake of “interest and sinking,” which is used for bond-funded projects. The entire school district had a tax base of about $150 million before the solar farm, Pustejovsky said.

Abbott ISD last year approved a bond election for $12 million, a hefty sum for a school district with an enrollment of about 280 students. Bond backers emphasized projections that the solar farm would fund 61% of the bond.

The funding will modernize a campus that was built in 1966, build a track and field, relocate an ag building and remodel an auditorium.

Engie officials estimate Abbott ISD will reap $19 million in taxes and supplemental payments over the 30-year life of the project. Hill County, which executed tax abatements with the company, is expected to reap $14 million. The county gave a 70% abatement for the generation facility over 10 years and a more modest abatement for the battery storage project.

Changed landscape

Landowners gathered for a barbecue lunch after the ceremony Wednesday and took turns sharing tours of the project with other visitors.

Some acknowledged that the project was controversial with some neighbors, some of whom placed “no solar” signs in their yards along the county road leading to the facility. Some expressed wonder at the transformation of the landscape.

“It was crazy to start with, how many pieces of equipment they had out here,” landowner Gary Mach said. “It’s going to be different from what we’re used to. We’re used to seeing tractors, especially this time of year when people are planting. It’s actually going to be quiet.”

Mach’s grandfather bought the land in the 1930s for $10 an acre, and he expects his ancestor would be “shocked” at the change, though happy for the income. Mach has used some of that income to buy another 80 acres nearby to farm.

His mother, Lillian Mach, said she has mixed feelings about the change.

“It was amazing to see it,” Lillian March said. “It was like, this was your land, and it’s like, it wasn’t your land anymore, because the house wasn’t there, the shed wasn’t there. It is a mixed feeling. I’m older now, it’s time to retire, so it’s OK.”

Landowner Josie Walter said her family has owned their land since her parents bought it in 1954. Her mother died two years ago at 94 but signed off on the deal before she died.

“It’s bittersweet,” Walter said. “You remember growing up and running around at age 15, chasing cows, basically farming, touching every bit of the ground. … Now we still have the house and 5 acres. So you know when you walk into the house it still brings back memories.

“But you look out and think, wow, I remember when those trees were there and now they’re gone. But still it’s good. Because it’s been really hard for me. We’re all getting older and it’s harder to farm the land.”

‘Farming the sun’

Lisa Mynar grew up in a house that is now surrounded by solar panels, where her mother still lives. She said her grandfather, a Czech immigrant who came to the United States at age 14, bought the property in the early 20th century, and the family raised corn, cotton and hay.

But she said she and her husband, Joe Mynar, have long left the cultivation of the land to hired help, eating into the profit margin.

“I think this is a very positive thing,” she said.

Joe Mynar has been hired as a caretaker for the solar farm, which is surrounded by a 9-foot fence. He scoots through the rows in a motorized cart, looking for any equipment that needs to be repaired. He will also be involved with the effort to grow wildflowers and native grasses between the rows and to use flocks of sheep to keep the vast solar farm mowed.

Joe Mynar said he is glad to still have a connection to the land.

“Now we’re farming the sun,” he said.